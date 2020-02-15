ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

T20 World Cup preview: Bangladesh

An in-depth look at one of Australia's Group A rivals ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Laura Jolly

15 February 2020, 04:56 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo