T20 World Cup preview: Sri Lanka

The squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara

QUICK SINGLE Kulasuriya cleared of serious injury after nasty knock

ICC T20 ranking: 8th

Form line (most recent first): LLLLLLLLLL

The 2018 result: Fourth in Group A

Best finish: Group stage

The big question: Can anyone step up to support the world-class talent of Chamari Athapaththu? Sri Lanka have had a torrid run since the last T20 World Cup in late 2018 and haven’t won a 20-over match since beating Bangladesh in that tournament. Athapaththu alone is not enough for this side to topple much stronger teams and she desperately needs some support.

Athapaththu stuns with maiden T20I ton

Player to watch: Chamari Athapaththu will hope to continue her knack of posting big scores against Australia after being named to lead her team in the 2020 tournament. Sri Lanka went winless in their tour of Australia last September or October but the performances of Athapaththu ensured they left with some happy memories, after the hard-hitting batter struck a T20I century at North Sydney Oval before following up with an ODI hundred at Brisbane's Allan Border Field. It was her second one-day ton against the world's top-ranked side, after she achieved a similar feat in Bristol during the 2017 World Cup.

The X-Factor: Shashikala Siriwardene is Sri Lanka’s most experienced player alongside Athapaththu and her team need her to perform with both bat and ball if they are to snap their losing streak. The 34-year-old has more than 1000 T20I runs to her name and has taken 70 wickets in the format with her off-breaks.

Shashikala Siriwardene brings experience to the Sri Lanka XI // Getty

Don't be surprised if: Athapaththu gives at least one bowling attack a serious hammering. The Sri Lanka captain is the constant theme of this preview and for good reason – in one of the weaker teams in the tournament, she is a world-class player capable of matching it with the best. No team can afford to take her lightly.

The overall numbers

Team record: Matches: 96 | Won: 23 | Lost: 69 | Tied: 0 | NR: 4

Highest total: 7-176 v Australia, Sydney 2019

Lowest total: 57 v Bangladesh, Guangzhou 2012

The fixtures

February 22 v New Zealand, WACA Ground, 10pm AEDT

February 24 v Australia, WACA Ground, 6pm AEDT

February 29 v India, Junction Oval, 3pm AEDT

March 2 v Bangladesh, Junction Oval, 11am AEDT