ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
T20 World Cup preview: Sri Lanka
An in-depth look at one of Australia's Group A rivals ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Laura Jolly
16 February 2020, 03:58 PM AEST
The squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara
ICC T20 ranking: 8th
Form line (most recent first): LLLLLLLLLL
The 2018 result: Fourth in Group A
Best finish: Group stage
The big question: Can anyone step up to support the world-class talent of Chamari Athapaththu? Sri Lanka have had a torrid run since the last T20 World Cup in late 2018 and haven’t won a 20-over match since beating Bangladesh in that tournament. Athapaththu alone is not enough for this side to topple much stronger teams and she desperately needs some support.
Player to watch: Chamari Athapaththu will hope to continue her knack of posting big scores against Australia after being named to lead her team in the 2020 tournament. Sri Lanka went winless in their tour of Australia last September or October but the performances of Athapaththu ensured they left with some happy memories, after the hard-hitting batter struck a T20I century at North Sydney Oval before following up with an ODI hundred at Brisbane's Allan Border Field. It was her second one-day ton against the world's top-ranked side, after she achieved a similar feat in Bristol during the 2017 World Cup.
The X-Factor: Shashikala Siriwardene is Sri Lanka’s most experienced player alongside Athapaththu and her team need her to perform with both bat and ball if they are to snap their losing streak. The 34-year-old has more than 1000 T20I runs to her name and has taken 70 wickets in the format with her off-breaks.
Don't be surprised if: Athapaththu gives at least one bowling attack a serious hammering. The Sri Lanka captain is the constant theme of this preview and for good reason – in one of the weaker teams in the tournament, she is a world-class player capable of matching it with the best. No team can afford to take her lightly.
The overall numbers
Team record: Matches: 96 | Won: 23 | Lost: 69 | Tied: 0 | NR: 4
Highest total: 7-176 v Australia, Sydney 2019
Lowest total: 57 v Bangladesh, Guangzhou 2012
The fixtures
February 22 v New Zealand, WACA Ground, 10pm AEDT
February 24 v Australia, WACA Ground, 6pm AEDT
February 29 v India, Junction Oval, 3pm AEDT
March 2 v Bangladesh, Junction Oval, 11am AEDT