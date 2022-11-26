After past pain, McGrath hails ‘special’ Strikers win

Dottin’s all-round effort propels Strikers to WBBL glory

Tahlia McGrath has won a World Cup and Commonwealth Games Gold in the past nine months, and winning her first Weber WBBL title ranks right up there with her recent achievements in the green and gold.

After finishing runners-up in two of the last three WBBL seasons, the Strikers finally broke through for their maiden title at North Sydney Oval on Saturday night, upsetting favourites Sydney Sixers in front of a 6500-strong crowd.

After putting what may have appeared a below-par 7-148 on the board, the Strikers reduced the Sixers to 4-16 and while gutsy efforts from Ellyse Perry and Nicole Bolton and a late cameo from Maitlan Brown, Adelaide held on for a 10-run win.

Dottin lays marker with huge double-wicket maiden

"This one's been a long time in the making, which makes it that extra special," McGrath said following the match.

"When you get so close so many times, you keep the same group together, you keep fighting and you finally get one."

She said she could not draw a true comparison to her recent success on the world stage in the green and gold, but after being at the Strikers since WBBL|01 and playing in a group that has stayed largely intact for the last four years, said Saturday’s achievement was unique.

QUICK SINGLE Champions! Strikers win first ever WBBL title

"This one's special for different reasons," she said.

"It's my home state, it's something I'm really passionate about, I've been there since day one.

"Working so closely alongside (coach) Luke Williams, playing with some of my best mates.

"I mean there's World Cups, there's Comm Games, but this is special for different reasons."

The Strikers had a hectic 36-hour period from defeating the Brisbane Heat in The Challenger on Thursday evening, to catching a 6am flight to Sydney on Friday morning, to the first ball of the final at 5.20pm on Saturday.

McGrath said the hectic schedule may have given her side momentum, but said overall, it was their composure both leading into the game and during it that gave them the edge.

The Strikers dropped two early catches before Maddie Penna held on to one to remove Alyssa Healy, and that came after a 12-minute delay to the first ball of their bowling innings due to the setting sun getting in the eyes of the batter on strike.

Drop, drop, catch! Third time lucky for Brown

"There was like a calmness around the team today," McGrath said.

"We didn't get overawed by the occasion, at the end of the day it was a game of cricket, we showed up and we got the job done.

"It's never ideal dropping catches, but again, we just stayed calm.

"Our bowlers were amazing. I will back us to defend any total and once again, they did the job again today."

WBBL|08 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers defeat Brisbane Heat by six wickets

The Final: Adelaide Strikers defeat Sydney Sixers by 10 runs

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC radio

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash