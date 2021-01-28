Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Teen tweaker Sangha shocked by Aussie T20 call-up

Sydney Thunder's 19-year-old leg-spin prodigy Tanveer Sangha has been a breakout star in the KFC BBL but never expected he'd be on an Australian tour after his debut season

AAP

28 January 2021, 04:20 PM AEST

