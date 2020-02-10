Vlaeminck wins Betty Wilson Award

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer 2020: Tayla Vlaeminck

Ask any member of the Australian team what speedster Tayla Vlaeminck brings to the squad and the answer will likely be 'X-factor'.

It was the raw pace of Vlaeminck that earned her a call-up to Australia's T20 World Cup squad in October 2018 and since then, despite a few injury setbacks along the way, the trajectory of the Bendigo product's career has been a steep incline.

The latest peak for the 21-year-old has seen her recognised at Monday's Australian Cricket Awards, named the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year.

Presented to Australia's most promising rising player and voted for by her peers, Vlaeminck was acknowledged for her performances across a period that saw her chalk up 11 appearances in the green and gold – including making her Test debut – as well play her first full Rebel WBBL season with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Across 24 international, WBBL and Women's National Cricket League matches Vlaeminck played during the voting period, she snared 19 wickets at an economy rate of 5 25.

Under an injury cloud leading into the 2019 Ashes series in England, Vlaeminck, who endured two knee reconstructions and a dislocated shoulder across a four-year period before making her international debut, put in the hard yards and recovered in time to be named in Australia's squad.

Presented with her Baggy Green by Mitchell Starc, Vlaeminck made her Test debut in Taunton and finished her maiden Ashes series with a wicket to her name, helping secure her spot in Australia's squad for September's tour of the West Indies and for the home series against Sri Lanka that followed.

It was during that series against Sri Lanka, Vlaeminck's first opportunity to represent her country on home soil, where the youngster was able to consistently capitalise on her fearsome brand of fast bowling.

Producing a series of unplayable spells across three T20Is and the first two one-dayers, Vlaeminck collected six wickets, including 2-14 from 7.3 overs in the opening ODI in Brisbane.

Vlaeminck was going from strength to strength in the international arena, but after a string of injuries saw her sidelined for her first two WBBL seasons with the Melbourne Renegades, before another knee ailment cut short her third, she identified the need for a fresh start on the domestic scene.

Relocating to the Hobart Hurricanes for WBBL|05, Vlaeminck completed her first full Big Bash season, critical experience heading into a home World Cup where it is hoped her pace and bounce will give Australia's bowling attack a unique edge.

"It was just really good to be able to get some opportunity," Vlaemick told cricket.com.au following her World Cup selection.

"I haven't played a lot of T20 cricket and so to string 14 games together, bowling four overs in most games, was just an experience that I needed.

"(Learning how) to come back from bad overs and knowing that I was always going to bowl those four overs, it was just a good experience.

"If I bowl badly, I've got to find a way to come back from it so to be put in situations like that, that I hadn't been tested by in the past, was really good."

Australian captain Meg Lanning, while admitting Vlaeminck can be a handful in the nets, loves the enthusiasm the young quick brings to the squad.

"She's scary in the nets, she terrorises a few people at training," Lanning told cricket.com.au last month.

"She just goes full throttle at everything, there's no half going into anything, whether its training or bowling in the nets or games, so – it's great to see someone put in that effort."

Experienced allrounder Ellyse Perry echoed Lanning's sentiments, likening Vlaeminck to a "bull in a china shop."

"I've never seen someone operate at a hundred percent more that I've seen Tayla," Perry told cricket.com.au.

"She loves being out there, just cannot hold back and has to throw everything into it which I think is just amazing.

"She's so eager to have a go and also to learn, and that's really shown in the last little bit since she's had this opportunity at this level."

To be eligible for this year's Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year Award, players had to be aged under 24 and have played 25 or fewer WNCL, WBBL or international matches at the start of the voting period, which ran between January 8, 2019 and January 8, 2020.

