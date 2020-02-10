Australian Cricket Awards

Vlaeminck wins Betty Wilson Award

Fast-bowler rewarded after a brilliant 12 months that saw her dominate on her maiden Ashes campaign and earn selection for coming World Cup

Emily Collin

10 February 2020, 07:48 PM AEST

