Australia facing bombshell injury worry on Cup eve

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer 2020: Tayla Vlaeminck

Australia have a major injury worry on the eve of the T20 World Cup after fiery young fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck appeared at an event in Sydney wearing a 'moon boot'.

Ahead of Friday night's opening match against India, Vlaeminck is believed to have suffered a stress-related foot injury.

The cumbersome device she sported on Wednesday – officially called a controlled ankle motion walking boot – is used in the treatment of severe sprains, fractures and tendon or ligament tears in the ankle or foot.

A forlorn looking Vlaeminck arrives in Sydney with teammates // Cricket Network

Vlaeminck was seen wearing the device at Sydney airport and appeared with the squad at an event at the Sydney Opera House

Teammate Ellyse Perry told reporters the Aussies would know more in the next 24 hours but that initial signs suggest it's a serious injury.

Vlaeminck arrives with teammates at the Opera House // Cricket Network

"'Tay' unfortunately has a new fashion accessory to her foot, which the medical staff are working through," Perry said wryly on Wednesday evening.

"Anything that requires a moon boot isn't overly great.

"The whole squad has their fingers and toes crossed for Tay but I don't think it's overly positive. We should know in the next 24 hours.

"From a players' point of view, we're very supportive of Tay. She's an important member of our squad and we just want to wish her all the best."

Vlaeminck did not play Australia’s final warm-up match against South Africa in Adelaide on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Victorian had been in outstanding form leading into the ICC tournament, and her pace is seen as a major weapon in Australia’s bid to win the title on home soil.

The right-armer has been tipped to be the breakout star of the World Cup following her performances in the CommBank T20I tri-series, where she bowled with serious heat in the three matches she played, causing problems for the star-studded top-orders of England and India.

Her speed was seen as particularly crucial for Australia’s opening game of the tournament against India on Friday evening.

Vlaeminck hurried India's batters when unleashed at Canberra's Manuka Oval earlier this month, unsettling their top order and collecting a career-best 3-13.

The apparent injury is another setback for the talented Victorian who has endured a torrid run of injuries in her short career to date.

In the space of four years leading into 2018, she underwent two knee reconstructions and recovered from a dislocated shoulder, all before making her international debut.

She had recovered from an ACL strain – her second in as many years – to take her place in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad last month.

Just last Friday, Vlaeminck had spoken of that knee injury as a blessing in disguise.

"I think the couple of months off bowling has helped me freshen up a bit," Vlaeminck told reporters in Brisbane, where Australia are in the thick of their World Cup preparations.

Mott and Vlaeminck on the sidelines in Adelaide // Cricket Network

"I was a little nervous coming into (the tri-series) but I'm feeling pretty confident now and I think that helps me, when I back myself in and play without fear, and I think I'm doing that at the moment."

Should the worst befall the Australian camp and Vlaeminck be unable to take her place in the squad, there is no like-for-like replacement for Vlaeminck’s sheer pace in Australian domestic ranks.

Tasmanian and Hobart Hurricanes pace bowler Belinda Vakarewa, who enjoyed an outstanding Rebel WBBL season, could find herself hurried into Australia's World Cup plans.

Vlaeminck was consistently clocked at around the 120kph mark during the tri-series.

There are few female quicks able to manage those speeds in the game, with New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail able to breach the 120kph-mark.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network