Emerging star rewrites record books with 16-ball stunner

Melbourne Stars allrounder Tess Flintoff has taken down the Adelaide Strikers international-quality attack to smash the WBBL's fastest ever half century

Jack Paynter

2 November 2022, 05:57 PM AEST

@jackpayn

