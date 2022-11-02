Emerging star rewrites record books with 16-ball stunner

Flintoff goes ballistic to record fastest WBBL fifty

Emerging Melbourne Stars allrounder Tess Flintoff has rewritten the record books with the fastest fifty in Weber WBBL history.

The 19-year-old, who debuted for the Stars aged 16 in WBBL|05, smashed her way to 51 not out from just 16 balls as the Stars posted 5-186 against the Adelaide Strikers at North Sydney Oval this afternoon.

Flintoff's knock included six boundaries and three sixes, eclipsing Ashleigh Gardner and Lizelle Lee's 22-ball efforts from WBBL|03.

Such was the pace of Flintoff's record-breaking innings that she now holds second spot on the list of fastest fifties in women's T20 cricket behind Marie Kelly's 15-ball knock for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire earlier this year.

Flintoff also became the third-quickest Australian – male or female – to the milestone behind Pat Cummins (14 balls) and Dan Christian (15 balls).

THE FASTEST FIFTY IN WBBL HISTORY! Tess Flintoff just whacked 51no from 16 balls 😯 #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/p7UvcT1D64 — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 2, 2022

The right-hander's innings strike-rate of 318.75 was the highest ever recorded for a WBBL innings, leading the Stars to their biggest WBBL total in club history.

The Victorian walked to the crease with the with her side 3-115 following the wicket of Annabel Sutherland (8) and starred in a 57-run partnership with Garth as the pair took an international-quality Strikers attack of Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Deandra Dottin to the cleaners in the final four overs.

Flintoff is enjoying a fine WBBL season with both bat and ball, whacking 40 not out off 29 balls in her last innings against the Scorchers last month, while she is also relishing the opportunity to partner Irish speedster Kim Garth with the new ball.

The teenager had already been earmarked as a star of the future before today, representing Australia A against England A last summer, scoring an 18 not out and claiming 2-30 in the first 50-over match in Canberra in January.

Flintoff beat Ashleigh Gardner and Lizelle Lee's mark by six deliveries // Getty

Flintoff's performances so far this season is evident her hard work is paying off after she started preseason early while most of her state teammates were still enjoying their time off following the 2021-22 summer.

"I went in a little bit earlier this preseason and spent a little bit of extra time in the gym, just to make sure that I'm a bit stronger," Flintoff told cricket.com.au last month.

A ball-by-ball breakdown of Flintoff's record-breaking knock // Getty

"That helps all facets of my game, but especially bowling, just to make sure that I've got an action that's repeatable.

"Especially with more (domestic) games this summer, (that’s important) to stay on the park for longer and for the injury prevention side of things."

