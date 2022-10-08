‘It’s a godsend’: Destructive David hailed as missing piece

Warner and David set platform before Starc cleans up

It took just four balls to highlight why Australia look ready to put their faith in Tim David at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

David Warner aside, it had been a stuttering batting performance on Friday night from the Aussies who, rather than shooting for 200 against a ragged and jetlagged West Indies outfit, were simply battling to get to the 180-mark Warner predicted was par on a tacky Gabba track.

Obed McCoy is no slouch – he took 11 wickets in seven IPL games earlier this year and is regarded as one of the world's best emerging left-arm pace prospects in T20s – but David handled him with ease.

After bisecting two off-side fielders with a sizzling cut for four, David went six, six, four; the second six a jaw-dropping blow from a waist-high ball that was pummelled into the upper-deck of the stands.

David channels Goliath to land one in the upper deck

Speaking to cricket.com.au after his 20-ball 42, David points out: "I've hit one further here…but it was still a nice feeling."

It’s a nice feeling for his teammates, too.

"Now he's in our team and our set-up, it's a godsend," Warner told reporters after Australia's 31-run win.

"He's an incredible player and he's got some serious power. It boosts our middle order. With his height as well, and strength, it suits us that's for sure."

That David went out to a full toss on the fifth ball of McCoy's over was almost beside the point – David had shown, in just second international match in Australia, that he can do things few others can.

'The selectors have a headache now': Warner on David

"That sort of innings, in that over there, can turn a World Cup final or semi-final," former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin told Fox Cricket.

Regardless of how many times he had performed similar knocks in the variety of domestic T20 leagues that have brought him to this point, there was always going to be questions over how he would handle the added heat that comes with playing for Australia.

They are the same questions asked of any newcomer.

"It's a step up in intensity," conceded David. "But I'm really lucky that I've played against a lot of these guys through various tournaments.

"You're under the pump in those tournaments and it's experiences like that that I've had over the last 18 months that help you back your game plan in the national team."

David's power-hitting is one thing, but what has particularly impressed – and perhaps surprised – his teammates is his cricket smarts.

"You saw it there (tonight) – when we lost myself and there's two new batters in, 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell) got run out, and he came out to play like that – that's fearless cricket," Warner said of the 26-year-old.

"That's what we like about our brand at the moment. Everyone's owning their own space, but when you execute your skill and what you practice, that's what we want."

So, having managed standout knocks against India, blazing 54 off 27 in just his third game for Australia, and now the Windies, has he thought about how he will handle the extra pressure of a World Cup?

His response highlights a rare clarity for someone just five games into their international career (with Australia that is – David has of course played 14 games for his native Singapore).

Big-hitting David aims to hit Gabba roof one day

"I try not to get too bothered by that stuff because it doesn't really help my game," he said. "I'm trying to have as much fun as I can, bring a positive influence, bring the right intent and put the team in a good position."

The question now for Australia is less 'how do they get David into the team?' and more 'where does he bat?'

This side is, of course, the reigning world champions in the format. The 'finisher' dilemma that had plagued the Australian T20 side for so long during the days of shoehorning the BBL's leading run scorers (or, more precisely, leading openers) into lower-order roles unsuited to them are in the rear-view mirror.

"Each individual has their roles – we've got Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell who are our finishers – (so) where does he fit in the line-up and what's his role?" asked Warner.

"Coming out and playing that role there when it was a hard wicket to start on really opens our eyes to 'how do we utilise that?'

"But even what he did for Mumbai (Indians, in the IPL), he got a couple of thirties or forties off eight or nine balls – it's incredible.

"You don't get these types of players every day.

"It's going to be good for us moving forward and hopefully there's a spot there as well, because the selectors have got a headache now."

