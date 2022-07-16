England T20 Blast 2022

Australia's million-dollar man declares World Cup goal

Uncapped T20 finisher Tim David says he wants to play for Australia at this year's World Cup as he prepares to try and lead Lancashire to glory in tonight's Blast finals

cricket.com.au

16 July 2022, 03:55 PM AEST

