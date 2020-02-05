Banton re-signs with Heat as ABdV return talks continue

Young England gun Tom Banton has signed a two-year KFC Big Bash deal with the Brisbane Heat, as coach Darren Lehmann said the club remains in discussions with AB de Villiers.

Banton, currently in South Africa where he made his ODI debut for England overnight against the Proteas, played the first half of BBL|09 for the Heat before de Villiers' arrival.

The 21-year-old struck 223 runs at a strike-rate of 176.98, with his most memorable knock coming in a rain-affected clash with Sydney Thunder in which he thrashed five sixes in an over on the way to a 16-ball half century - the second-fastest in BBL history.

"I think anyone who saw Tom during his seven games for the Heat in the BBL would agree that he is a special player and someone we think can play an important role for us over the next two years," said Heat coach Darren Lehmann.

"We wanted to move quickly and are very pleased that Tom has agreed to terms.

"He's a good young lad and we think his cricket will only get better from here. He's got his first IPL coming up and he's in the English set-up, so we know how highly he is thought of around the world."

Banton has played three T20 Internationals and shapes as a potential member of their squad for the ICC World T20 Cup tournament in Australia in October.

Lehmann said that while Banton's future playing commitments were still to be finalised, the intention was to have the dashing opener available for the entire BBL|10 campaign.

The Heat coach added the club had been in contact with de Villiers since the end of Brisbane's disappointing Big Bash campaign.

The club finished in seventh spot, with two late-season losses to wooden spooners Melbourne Renegades ultimately cruelling their hopes of playing finals.

"AB was very positive about the prospects of returning to the Heat, so that is encouraging," Lehmann said.

"We will keep working on things to see what the options are ahead of BBL|10.

"We certainly didn't have the type of finish to our season that we would have hoped for, and we know our fans were as disappointed as we were.

"We've spent some time since then reflecting on what worked and what we could improve on, and the best ways to achieve the goals we have set ourselves."