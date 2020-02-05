KFC BBL|09

Banton re-signs with Heat as ABdV return talks continue

Brisbane confirm 'special' opener, fresh off England ODI debut, will be back for next two BBL seasons

Cricket Network

5 February 2020, 11:32 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo