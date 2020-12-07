Curran joins Banton in pulling out of BBL deal

English allrounder Tom Curran has joined countryman Tom Banton in pulling out of this season's KFC BBL due to bubble fatigue.

Curran, like Banton, has been in a bio-secure environment for much of the year, starting with the international summer in the UK before he moved to the UAE for the IPL and then England's current tour of South Africa.

He was due to fly to Australia this week and be available for the Sixers after Christmas, after he completed two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

But Curran, a key part of Sydney's title-winning campaign last season, has asked to be released from his contract to return home and spend time with his family.

"I'm really sorry not to be playing in this year's Big Bash," Curran said in a statement.

"As you'll already know, it's been a very challenging year and I've been in (bio-security) bubbles since July.

"I feel very lucky to play for the Sixers, I have loved my time with you all over the last two seasons and I can promise you, this decision was not taken lightly.

I will hopefully be back for many years to come, recharged and ready to go again, but for now I just need some time, normality, see family and be home."

On Saturday, Banton cited similar reasons for his decision to withdraw from his Brisbane Heat contract for this season.

The exits of Banton of Curran follow that of Jonny Bairstow, who was due to play for the Melbourne Stars but has been forced to withdraw due to England's upcoming Test commitments.

The England tour of South Africa was thrown into chaos on Sunday when two members of the England camp returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID19, but it's still anticipated that Dawid Malan (Hobart Hurricanes), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone (both Perth Scorchers), Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder) and Lewis Gregory (Brisbane Heat) will all head to Australia this week for the BBL

Restrictions on players and support staff in the BBL are not expected to be as stringent as what many cricketers have had to contend with this year as governing bodies do their best to stop the virus from putting a halt to their competitions.

They nonetheless remain a considerable challenge for players living with them for months on end.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan have expressed their reservations over how long players will be able to manage bubble life, while fellow Mitchell Starc has said they are simply not sustainable.

"It's tough going – we get to play cricket, (so) we can't complain too much – but in terms of wellbeing of players, staff and officials, how long can you stay in hubs for?" Starc, who has signed for the Sixers for the latter stages of the tournament, told cricket.com.au last month.

"When you're stuck in situations like that, month after month, going from bubble to bubble, and if those restrictions remain the same or quite similar, it can be quite tiresome on the mind and body as well.

"Not having that escape from day-to-day cricket certainly for myself to get that round of golf in or walk around is (difficult). That's important for people's wellbeing.

"Then you throw in the extra hurdle with guys with families and kids going hub to hub and bubble to bubble, you throw in some restrictions in terms of quarantine and then it makes it quite difficult."

The Sixers, who begin their title defence against the Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday, are yet to confirm if they will seek a replacement for Curran in their squad.

"The varying conditions we are asking our players to play cricket in worldwide is taking its toll and we understand Tom's need for a break over this BBL season," Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said.

"While the hub conditions here are much less restrictive than other tournaments, the constant requirement to lock down has been tough and our number one priority is the welfare of our players.

"Tom is an integral member of the Sixers family and we just want the best for him. We look forward to seeing him here next season."

Just last week, West Indies captain and Sixers signing Jason Holder warned it was only a matter of time before players began pulling out of competitions worldwide.

"I don't think I have spent this much time locked away in a hotel room in any time in my life," Holder said when he signed on for the Sixers.

"I'm not sure how much longer we can sustain moving around in these bubbles.

"It's been really tough being sat in the room seeing the same walls. Every time you leave and come back the room feels a bit smaller."