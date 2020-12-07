KFC BBL|10

Curran joins Banton in pulling out of BBL deal

Having been in a bio-secure environment since July, English allrounder informs the Sydney Sixers he won't be playing in BBL|10

Cricket Network

7 December 2020, 10:22 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo