Aussies unchanged, bat first in World Cup final

Massive MCG crowds build as Australia win toss

Australia will bat first in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG, after captain Meg Lanning won the toss.

Australia have named an unchanged XI as they vie for a fifth title, electing to stick with the formula that claimed a rain-affected five-run win over South Africa in the semi-final.

It means Australia will field a three-pronged pace attack of Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey and Delissa Kimmince, alongside two left-arm spinners in Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux, off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

India have also opted to field an unchanged side as they gun for their maiden title, sticking with the XI from their most recent match against Sri Lanka at Junction Oval last Saturday.

Their main leg-spin weapon Poonam Yadav, who ran riot against Australia in the opening game of the event, is joined by left-armers Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and off-spinner Deepti Sharma, alongside key pacer Shikha Pandey.

As crowds flooded into the MCG on International Women’s Day, the Australian squad arrived at the iconic venue around 4pm, with opener Alyssa Healy among those who headed straight on to the field for a light hit.

The toss was held 10 minutes earlier than usual in an international cricket match, allowing for pop superstar Katy Perry to perform two songs during the pre-game entertainment.

Following that, the Australian and Indian teams will line up for the national anthems before the first ball is bowled in the biggest match in women’s cricket in history at 6pm AEDT.

India claimed bragging rights over Australia in the tournament opener and have advanced through the group stage unscathed, but Lanning believed her team would have heeded the lessons from that 17-run defeat at Sydney Showground Stadium.

"It hasn’t been an easy road to the final but I wouldn’t have had it any other way," Lanning told reporters on Saturday.

"We are match and battled hardened, all our games have been cut-throat, must-win clashes and have all been close.

"We’ve had to deal with that pressure, the need to stand up when you are under the pump, I’m extremely proud of how the group has handled that.

"We’ve got one more of those games to go, it’s going to be a tough, hard battle tomorrow against India who are a great side.

"But I feel we are as ready as we can be to take it on."

India leader Harmanpreet backed her young squad, including 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who revel in the atmosphere of what could be a record crowd at the MCG.

"She's very excited," said Kaur of her teenage batting sensation, one of a majority of India's players who had not experienced playing in Australia prior to their tour beginning in January.

"She's someone who has always enjoyed playing cricket, that's what she's shown us in the (group) games.

"And I'm sure tomorrow she'll have a great time again, and she will get all the runs that we're expecting from her."

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

T20 Women's World Cup Final

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Broadcast: Fans in Australia can watch live on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and 9Gem