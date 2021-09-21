CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Darlington debuts, Australia bowl first in series opener

Hannah Darlington becomes just the third Indigenous woman to represent Australia as the seven-match campaign against India begins

Adam Burnett at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

21 September 2021, 10:00 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

