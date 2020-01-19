Hazlewood returns as Australia elect to bat first

India too strong despite Smith’s valiant knock

The third ODI is being broadcast in Australia on Fox Cricket and live streamed on Kayo

Australia have recalled paceman Josh Hazlewood for the series-deciding ODI against India in Bengaluru, while Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have both been declared fit to play.

Hazlewood has replaced Kane Richardson (soreness) in Australia's side and will play his first ODI since late 2018 as Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, Rohit (shoulder) and Dhawan (ribs) have been cleared to play after suffering minor injuries in Friday's victory in Rajkot, with the hosts naming an unchanged side.

Smith back to his best but falls agonisingly short of a ton

It was at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium last March that Australia turned their fortunes around, going from enduring the most difficult run in recent memory to kick-starting the resurgent team they are today.

Chasing 191 for victory in that Twenty20 match, Glenn Maxwell hit 113 not out from 55 balls to take Australia to victory and a 2-0 series win.

Before that, Australia had won 11 of 37 matches across all formats in a period dominated by the ball-tampering scandal.

Since then, their record is 29 wins from 39 games and they have not dropped a bilateral series.

The conditions in Bengaluru are expected to be similar to Rajkot, where India's first-innings score of 340 in their 36-run win was considered to be close to a par score.

"It just means your margin of error is so small," Pat Cummins said.

"Even if you get it on middle stump, the batter can turn you to the leg-side. Here the outfield is so quick it just races away.

"And here you just can't give any width. It makes our job (as bowlers) a lot tougher.

"Like a lot of the Indian grounds, (Bangalore) just gets really loud.

"You've just got to stay calm. Fifty overs is a long time so if they get on a roll, just making sure we stay nice and relaxed and focused."

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shereyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: Australia win by 10 wickets in Mumbai

Second ODI: India win by 36 runs in Rajkot

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)