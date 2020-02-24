Aussies turn to Carey for crucial Sri Lanka clash

Lanning's legacy assured as T20I No.100 arrives

Australia have called in pace bowler Nicola Carey for their crunch T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on what looks a green-top pitch at the WACA Ground.

The Australians will bowl first after Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss, with the hosts desperate to collect their first points of the tournament after a first-up loss to India in Sydney.

Carey comes into the Australian XI in place of teenage allrounder Annabel Sutherland, another pace bowler but one whose skills with the ball were not called upon in the opening match on Friday.

Remaining on the sidelines is left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, who was unavailable for the first match due to a corked thigh and who did not join in Australia's optional training session at Murdoch University on Sunday.

Sri Lanka made one change of their own, with bowler Achini Kulasooriya – who went wicketless in the opening clash against New Zealand – omitted for 18-year-old batter Umesha Thimashini, who slots in at No.3.

Lanning, who is making her 100th T20 International performance, was acknowledged ahead of the toss when legend Belinda Clark joined the Australian huddle.

Meg Lanning is playing her 100th T20I today // Cricket Network

Rain had threatened to spoil Australia's push for their first win of the tournament with wet weather forecast, but the outlook appeared brighter shortly before the match after one morning storm.

Sri Lanka are also looking to bounce back after a seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their first match on Saturday.

Removing hard-hitting Sri Lanka skipper Athapaththu cheaply will be key for Lanning's team, given the opener's record both in Australia, and against Australia.

The left-handed opener has scored three centuries in her last seven innings against Australia, including twin tons during her team's tour of this country last September-October; a 66-ball 113 in the first T20 International at North Sydney Oval, followed by 103 from 124 deliveries in the final ODI in Brisbane.

Her other epic knock, an unbeaten 178, came in Bristol during the 2017 ODI World Cup.

Athapaththu displayed an early liking for the WACA wicket on Saturday, striking 41 from 30 deliveries before hitting a return catch to Kiwi quick Lea Tahuhu.

"We played Sri Lanka at the start of our summer and she got a hundred against us so we know how dangerous she can be," Australia vice-captain Haynes said of Athapaththu.

"So we'll plan for her, at the WACA too I think she'll enjoy the ball coming on to the bat but we've certainly got some ideas of how we want to counter her attack and how damaging she can be.

"In saying that, we want to respect their whole team because they're a dangerous side and they're capable of pushing us and putting us under pressure."

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt

Sri Lanka XI: Hasini Madushika, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Harshitha Madhavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Shashikala Siriwardena, Nilakshika Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kaveesha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network