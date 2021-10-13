Double double: Head smashes records in one-day special

Head hammers historic double century

Travis Head has become the first Australian man to hit two scores of 200 or more in one-day cricket, slamming a double century against Queensland in Adelaide.

Batting at No.3 for South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval, Head came to the middle in the fourth over and reached his 200 from the first ball of the 45th over, the 114th delivery he faced in the innings.

SCORECARD: South Australia v Queensland

He was eventually dismissed for 230 from 127 balls and his innings included 28 fours and eight sixes.

He had earlier brought up three figures from just 65 deliveries, a state record.

His knock is also the second highest score in the history of the Australian one-day cup, topped only by D'Arcy Short's 257 against Queensland in 2018.

The Redbacks finished with a score of 8-391, their second highest team total in the history of the competition, from a rain-reduced innings of 48 overs.

Queensland need a rain-revised target of 397 from 48 overs to win.

The left-handed Head scored 202 against Western Australia in Sydney six years ago and this innings is the ninth List A hundred of his career.

Travis Head celebrates his second List A double century // Getty

The only other Australian men to score a double hundred in List A cricket are Short, Ben Dunk and Phillip Hughes.

Only two other men have scored more than two double centuries in one-day cricket; India's Rohit Sharma, who has three at international level, and Surrey's Ali Brown.

Head, who is hoping to win his Test spot back for the Ashes this summer, played the last of his 42 ODIs for Australia in 2018.

Head took just 38 balls to reach his half-century on the same ground where he made 163 in the drawn Marsh Sheffield Shield opener against WA late last month.

The 27-year-old then accelerated, taking another 27 balls to register his ninth domestic one-day century.

Head needed just 26 more balls to race from 100 to 150, yet still improved his scoring rate by moving from 150 to 200 in only 23 deliveries.

- with AAP

Highest scores by Australians in men's List A cricket

D'Arcy Short – 257 (148) v Queensland, Hurstville Oval, Sydney 2018

Travis Head - 230 (127) v Queensland, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide 2021*

Ben Dunk – 229no (157) v Queensland, North Sydney Oval, Sydney 2014

Phillip Hughes – 202no (151) v South Africa A, Marrara Oval, Darwin, 2014

Travis Head – 202 (120) v Western Australia, Hurstville Oval, Sydney, 2015

