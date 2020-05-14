Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with Healy & Mooney

On the last edition of our lockdown specials, Australia's World Cup champion opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney speak separately to cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris about their World Cup memories and how they're spending isolation

Episode rundown

Healy

00:40 - How Alyssa is handling the lockdown

03:08 - World Cup memories

06:40 - Alyssa speaks about her player-of-the-match performance in the final

08:50 - Alyssa speaks about the prospect of playing in a shortened WBBL season and how the players are feeling about the COVID-19 pandemic

13:55 - Alyssa answers a question from an "anonymous" fan

Mooney

15:09 - Beth talks about her time in isolation

16:02 - Beth's memories of the World Cup win

20:40 - The celebrations with Katy Perry

22:00 - Beth's future goals

23:40 - Beth talks about her dog Ruby and finishes by allocating a dog breed to certain teammates