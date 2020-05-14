Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with Healy & Mooney
Australia's damaging opening partnership reflect on the epic T20 World Cup triumph
Cricket Network
14 May 2020, 10:46 AM AEST
On the last edition of our lockdown specials, Australia's World Cup champion opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney speak separately to cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris about their World Cup memories and how they're spending isolation
Healy
00:40 - How Alyssa is handling the lockdown
03:08 - World Cup memories
06:40 - Alyssa speaks about her player-of-the-match performance in the final
08:50 - Alyssa speaks about the prospect of playing in a shortened WBBL season and how the players are feeling about the COVID-19 pandemic
13:55 - Alyssa answers a question from an "anonymous" fan
Mooney
15:09 - Beth talks about her time in isolation
16:02 - Beth's memories of the World Cup win
20:40 - The celebrations with Katy Perry
22:00 - Beth's future goals
23:40 - Beth talks about her dog Ruby and finishes by allocating a dog breed to certain teammates