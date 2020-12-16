Vodafone Test Series v India
Unplayable Podcast: First Test preview with the GOAT
Ahead of the first Vodafone Test, we look at the key figures for the series opener and the whole campaign
16 December 2020
Australia's greatest off-spinner of all time Nathan Lyon joins cricket.com.au's Sam Ferris to preview the first Vodafone Test match in Adelaide, starting with a quick recap of where Lyon's career is at before discussing a handful of the key players to watch (4:22), and finishing with Lyon dishing the dirt on his Test teammates over the years (23.24).