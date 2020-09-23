Unplayable Podcast: Starc on life in quarantine
Speaking from his hotel room in Adelaide, the left-armer talks cricket, coffee and those he'd avoid in lockdown
Cricket Network
23 September 2020, 02:20 PM AEST
Australia pace ace Mitch Starc is this week's special guest on The Unplayable Podcast, joining cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to discuss the UK limited-overs tour (00:35), grade the Aussie bubble cafés (22:45), explain his quarantine situation (27:50), play a game where he matches roommates for theoretical lockdown (37:16) and what to expect when India tour this summer (46:00).
Listen on Spotify here!