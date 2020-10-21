Unplayable Podcast: Cummins talks IPL, India and modelling

Australia vice-captain and No.1 Test bowler Pat Cummins joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to discuss how he's enjoying the Indian Premier League (0:46), what he'd change first as Test captain (10:35), the upcoming India tour (11:22), hypothetical rule changes in Play It or Leave It (17:14), his chances of playing the BBL this summer (20:31) before finishing with a look at Pat's modelling career and his teammates who like to put on a show for the cameras (23:12).

Listen on Spotify here!