Unplayable Podcast: Steve Waugh remembers Deano

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh and current Aussie quick Kane Richardson join cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris this week. Last week, the cricket world was rocked by the tragic news of Dean Jones passing away, so on this episode we hear from Waugh about his memories of 'Deano' (2:56) before Richardson talks us through quarantine life (19:51), the UK T20I tour (24:23), the must-haves for a bio-secure bubble (33:50), the IPL (37:30), the upcoming Marsh Sheffield Shield season (40:26) and the all important SACA 'solleyball' draft (45:20).

Listen on Spotify here!