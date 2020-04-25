Vanuatu broadcasts cricket final to the world

Vanuatu is very likely to be the only venue in the world hosting a competitive cricket final this weekend as most international sport remains shut around the globe.

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz, the former South Australia left-hander, is inviting anyone missing live action to tune in to a live stream from the tropical island in the South Pacific.

"It's one of the only live sports around the world at the moment. We can showcase a bit of cricket for everyone who is in lockdown," Deitz told the Associated Press.

Bored sports fans, he added, "can see something a bit different. We can offer some entertainment - that's what we're trying to do".

The Tafea Blackbirds and the Power Sharks are playing off on Saturday morning in a women's match, with the winner playing the Mele Bulls in the women's domestic league final.

A condensed men's exhibition match starts at 11am local time (10am AEST) with the women's final to follow at a stadium Deitz is calling the VCG - the Vanuatu Cricket Grounds in the capital Port Vila, on the island of Efate.

They're setting up four cameras and commentary for the online stream on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook page.

Vanuatu went into lock down late last month as a precaution during the coranavirus pandemic, and was then hit by a destructive cyclone on April 6.

Cricket on Port Villa at the 2012 East Asia Pacific Championships // Getty

So while they're celebrating a reopening - a lockdown and closed borders meant there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Vanuatu - there's work to be done in parts of the island archipelago that are rebuilding after Cyclone Harold.

Cricket is a serious sport in Vanuatu, which has roughly 80 islands and a population of nearly 300,000.

In the past, Deitz said stars including former Australia captain Steve Waugh and fast bowler Merv Hughes visited Port Vila.

After a decade of playing first-class cricket for South Australia, Deitz moved into coaching initially in New Zealand, then in Bangladesh and has lived for five years in Vanuatu, where he made his international debut as a player in 2018.

His aim is to keep developing the game and facilities, hoping to make Vanuatu a destination for club teams and national junior teams to practice and play.