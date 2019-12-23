South Africa v England Tests - Men's

Proteas' pace ace Philander set to retire

Vernon Philander's successful international career for South Africa to have its swansong in upcoming Test series

Luke D'Anello

23 December 2019, 10:16 PM AEST

@LukeDAnello

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo