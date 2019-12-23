Proteas' pace ace Philander set to retire

South Africa great Vernon Philander will call time on his decorated international career after next month’s home Test series against England.

The 34-year-old has been one of the leaders of the Proteas’ pace bowling attack since his Test debut in 2011, famously taking 6-3 in an hour to decimate an under-siege Australian side in Johannesburg last year.

He is South Africa’s seventh highest wicket-taker in the five-day format, collecting 216 victims from 60 Tests at an incredible average of 22.16.

With the Proteas’ four-Test series against England set to start on Boxing Day and conclude on January 28, Philander will be looking to go out on a high as the world’s third and fourth-ranked Test sides lock horns.

“I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey,” Philander said in a statement.

“I want to give thanks to my Heavenly Father for blessing me with the opportunity to represent my country for the last 12 years. It has been an honour and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game as well as being part of the best test team for a number of years.

“My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to.”

Philander sits eighth on the ICC Test bowling rankings and has helped form a potent fast-bowling battery alongside the likes of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel during his career.

He has been a model of consistency at the top level over the past eight years, grabbing 13 five-wicket hauls and also becoming a handy lower-order batsman, punching out eight half-centuries.

Philander made his Test debut against Australia at Newlands in November 2011 and wasted no time marking his mark, taking 8-78 in a man-of-the-match performance.

Australia was dismissed for a paltry 47 in that innings and Philander went on to be man of the series after returning 14 wickets at 13.92 in two Tests.

His swift rise resulted in the 2012 South African Cricketer of the Year accolade, along with Test Cricketer and Fans Cricketer of the Year trophies.

Philander raced to 50 wickets in just seven Tests, climbed to top spot on the ICC Test bowling rankings in 2013 and was the equal fifth quickest of all time to the 100 Test-wicket mark.

Former Test skipper and current Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith praised Philander as an “outstanding performer”.

“He has made a huge impact for the Proteas and has been at the frontline with the ball for most of his time in the set-up,” Smith said.

“He has given his best in every appearance and I think that how he has turned himself into an all-rounder has been particularly pleasing to watch.

“One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man.

“He has really done himself and his family proud and I hope he can finish his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has become synonymous with him.

“I wish him all the best for his future endeavours and I’m certain that he will continue to make an impact on the game we all love in one way or another with future generations.”