Dettol T20I Series v India

Kohli primed for Adelaide Test after hitting stride in T20s

India's captain says he drew energy from the near capacity crowd at the SCG after attendance restrictions were lifted and looks towards the day-night tour match with Australia A

AAP

9 December 2020, 07:48 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo