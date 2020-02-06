WA join defending champs Breakers in WNCL final

Western Australia have stormed into the in the Women’s National Cricket League final with a comprehensive victory over New South Wales, who they will face in the decider with the trophy on the line at North Sydney Oval on February 16.

With Queensland only able to add two points to their tally after rain in Brisbane forced their match against the SA Scorpions to be abandoned, Western Australia’s four-wicket win meant they were able to leapfrog Queensland into second position behind NSW.

By finishing top the table, the remarkably successful NSW Breakers earned the right to host the final at North Sydney Oval, and will be gunning for their 21st WNCL title win in the 24-year history of the league.

Needing a win to keep their finals hopes alive, Western Australia made a promising start with Piepa Clearly dismissing NSW opener Rachel Trenaman for a duck in the second over of the day.

Promoted up the order to No.3, Naomi Stalenberg proceeded to pile on 86 runs, forming crucial partnerships with Tahlia Wilson (34), Lisa Griffith (25) and Phoebe Litchfield (43no) along the way.

Sixteen-year-old Litchfield, continuing her excellent maiden WNCL season, was able to dig in with an unbeaten knock and help the Breakers to 6-223 from their 50 overs.

Cleary was the chief destroyer for the visitors, finishing her 10 overs with figures of 3-52.

Chasing 224 for a spot in the final, WA were off to shaky start, losing the wickets of opener Ashley Day (3) and No.3 Heather Graham within the first five overs.

In the face of some economical bowling from Rene Farrell (3-25), Chloe Piparo (51) and Nicole Bolton combined for a vital 110-run stand to lift WA to 3-128.

Farrell, however, was able to halt the flow of runs, first running out Piparo in the 29th over before trapping Bolton in front with her next over.

But in the end it was another WA half-century, this time to Megan Banting (57no), that guided the visitors home to a four-wicket win with more than three overs remaining.

The final at North Sydney Oval on Feburary 16 will be free to attend, as well as being streamed live and free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

In Canberra, the ACT Meteors were able to finish their season on high with a three-wicket win over Tasmania.

Sarah Coyte put in a superb all-round performance, backing up an economical spell of 2-30 from her eight overs with an unbeaten 48 to chase down Tasmania’s 198 in the 47th over.