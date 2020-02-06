WNCL 2019-20

WA join defending champs Breakers in WNCL final

A win for Western Australia was enough to see them into the WNCL final after rain prevented Queensland from making a run

Emily Collin

6 February 2020, 07:44 PM AEST

