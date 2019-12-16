Rebel WBBL|05

WBBL clubs race to sign out-of-contract Aussie stars

National captain Meg Lanning leads a group of unsigned Australia marquee players who will be in hot demand this off-season

Laura Jolly

16 December 2019, 04:58 PM AEST

