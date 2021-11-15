Weber WBBL|07

WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

With one week to go in the regular season, the battle for top spot – which this year provides a direct route to the final – is heating up

Laura Jolly

15 November 2021, 04:43 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo