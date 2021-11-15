WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

The top four might be all-but settled, but a direct path to the Weber WBBL final and the right to host finals remain up for grabs with 10 regular-season games remaining across the next week.

Melbourne Renegades were the first team to cement their finals berth, and Brisbane Heat joined them on Sunday despite their defeat to Adelaide Strikers, with Sydney Sixers' loss to their cross-town rivals enough to ensure the Queensland team could not drop from the four.

QUICK SINGLE Wong, Bouchier boost Ashes case with WBBL form

Perth Scorchers and the Strikers need just one win from their three remaining matches to be sure of their spot.

Melbourne Stars and both Sydney teams can mathematically still advance, but their chances are extremely slim – and even if they did progress, they could not reach the top two and host finals – while Hobart Hurricanes were the first team to be officially eliminated.

But the shake-up to the WBBL finals this season means there is still plenty to play for between now and Sunday.

The top-ranked team at the end of the week will directly progress to the final on Saturday November 27. Currently, the Renegades are in the box seat, sitting a point clear on top with three matches remaining.

However, unlike their rivals, a final at Marvel Stadium is not on the cards, due to border closures that would present significant difficulties for their opposition returning home following the game.

Bowled her! Seamers shine in Mackay

The league is working with the Renegades to identify the possible venue options should they earn the right to host any finals, but as it stands, the Heat, Scorchers and Strikers could all host finals in their home cities.

In previous tournaments, the semi-finals have pitted 1 v 4 and 2 v 3, with the winners meeting in the final.

Now, the teams finishing third and fourth will need to win two playoff games in order to reach the final.

The teams finishing third and fourth will meet in The Eliminator on Wednesday, November 24, with the winner to then play the second-ranked team in The Challenger on Thursday, November 25, for a spot in the final.

Both The Eliminator and The Challenger will be played at the home venue of the second-placed team, border restrictions permitting.

Here's how the next week looks for the finals contenders.

1st: Melbourne Renegades (16 points)

Played 11 | Won 7 | Lost 2 | NR 2 | NRR 0.323

The run home

Nov 17 v Thunder (Mackay)

Nov 19 v Hurricanes (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Heat (Mackay)

The Renegades were the first side through to this year's Weber WBBL Finals series. With two of their three remaining matches against the bottom two sides, the Renegades have a red-hot chance of finishing on top. However, they will be unable to host the final in Melbourne if they finish on top due to border restrictions, which would present significant challenges for other sides in the finals to return home afterward. The Big Bash is working with the Renegades to identify the best possible venue options should they finish in the top two.

Harmanpreet hammers Heat attack for six sixes

2nd: Brisbane Heat (15 points)

Played 12 | Won 7 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR 0.451

The run home

Nov 19 v Thunder (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Renegades (Mackay)

The Heat missed a chance to steal top spot with Sunday's defeat to the Adelaide Strikers, but can still claim the direct route to the final if they win both remaining matches on familiar turf in Mackay, and the Renegades lose two of their last three games, and the Scorchers also drop a game. Their final match against the Renegades will be critical in determining their final ladder positions, and they cannot afford a slip-up against the bottom-ranked Thunder.

Sippel removes Healy, Gardner in double-wicket maiden

3rd: Perth Scorchers (14 points)

Played 11 | Won 6 | Lost 3 | NR 2 | NRR 0.654

The run home

Nov 17 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 20 v Stars (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Sixers (Adelaide Oval)

The Scorchers were denied a likely victory over Sydney Thunder on Thursday, with their game washed out after they had put on a hefty 2-184. However they remain two games clear inside the top four with three matches remaining and one more win seals their spot. They can finish on top and host the final if they win all three, and the Renegades drop a game. Second spot is also well within reach. They have bid farewell to Chamari Athapaththu after the Sri Lanka import departed for the ODI World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, and will not adding a replacement overseas player.

Kapp, Devine the destroyers as Perth scorch Canes

4th: Adelaide Strikers (13 points)

Played 11 | Won 6 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR 0.637

The run home

Nov 17 v Scorchers (Karen Rolton Oval)

Nov 20 v Sixers (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Stars (Adelaide Oval)

A huge weekend for the Strikers in Mackay has Tahlia McGrath's team in the box seat to take a spot in the top four, and potentially even finish inside the top two and earn a home final. They have won four matches in a row and have three games remaining, all on home turf, to see how high they can rise up the table. Wednesday's Faith Thomas Trophy clash against the Scorchers is a mouth-watering clash between two of the strongest squads in the tournament.

Strikers douse Heat to strengthen top-four claims

5th: Melbourne Stars (10 points)

Played 12 | Won 4 | Lost 6 | NR 2 | NRR -0.504

The run home

Nov 20 v Scorchers (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval)

The Stars do remain a mathematical chance of making the four, but would need to win both games by significant margins and have other results go their way. Their next game is not until November 20, and the equation for Meg Lanning's team will be fairly simple by then.

She's back! Lanning smashes half century as batting form returns

6th: Sydney Sixers (9 points)

Played 12 | Won 4 | Lost 4 | NR 1 | NRR -0.387

The run home

Nov 20 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval)

Nov 21 v Scorchers (Adelaide Oval)

It is not quite season over for the Sixers, but their chances of sneaking into the top four are increasingly remote. They need to both their remaining matches and have the Strikers lose all three of theirs, and even then net run rate would come into the equation. The Sixers will be watching closely as the Scorchers meet the Strikers on Wednesday.

Cheatle backs up with another three-wicket haul

7th: Sydney Thunder (8 points)

Played 11 | Won 3 | Lost 6 | NR 2 | NRR -0.414

The run home

Nov 17 v Renegades (Mackay)

Nov 19 v Heat (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Hurricanes (Mackay)

The defending champions still have a mathematical chance of advancing but it is extremely unlikely, as they would have to win their last three games and have the Strikers to lose all their remaining matches, combined with a big net run rate boost. They do, however, have a chance to end their season on a high note with some upset wins, and can have their say on the makeup of the top four.

Thunder's economical bowling sends Sixers packing

8th: Hobart Hurricanes (7 points)

Played 12 | Won 3 | Lost 8 | NR 1 | NRR -0.563

The run home

Nov 19 v Renegades (Mackay)

Nov 20 v Thunder (Mackay)

The Hurricanes have been oh so close on several occasions this tournament, finding themselves on the losing end of several tight encounters. A broken finger to star batter, keeper and captain Rachel Priest has not helped matters, and with just two games remaining they have been the first side officially eliminated from finals.