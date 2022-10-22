Weber WBBL|08

Thunder elect to move Sydney Smash away from home venue

A desire to play at a venue offering the opportunity play more attacking and entertaining cricket has seen the WBBL make a schedule change

Laura Jolly

22 October 2022, 09:05 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo