WBBL|07

Squad goals: How your club is shaping up for WBBL|07

Three months out from the start of WBBL|07, we take a club-by-club look through the league to see how things are placed

Laura Jolly

14 July 2021, 02:22 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo