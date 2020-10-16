Nine days to go: WBBL tickets go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the sixth edition of the Rebel WBBL, ahead of a blockbuster opening day of the tournament on October 25.

All 59 matches in WBBL|06 will be played in a bio-secure hub in Sydney, with games held across five venues.

Tickets will be available for all matches at Sydney Showground Stadium, Saturday and Sunday matches at North Sydney Oval, and Wednesday matches at Blacktown International Sports Park.

All other matches, including those at Hurstville Oval and Drummoyne Oval, will be closed to the general public, but will be available to watch via live stream on Kayo Sports, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

The tournament will be launched at North Sydney Oval on October 25, with the ground to also host weekend matches – including one epic Saturday triple-header – on November 7-8 and 21-22.

Showground Stadium will host matches on October 31-November 1, and November 14-15, including two Saturday triple-headers.

On Thursday, WBBL boss Alistair Dobson told reporters he was confident CA’s bio-secure WBBL bubble would be able to adapt to any potential coronavirus outbreaks.

His comments came following a recent rise in community transmission of COVID-19 in Sydney, coming after 12 consecutive days without a single locally-acquired case, although there is currently no indication NSW will tighten restrictions.

Players and staff from all eight clubs, even those who live in Sydney, are staying in a ‘WBBL Village’ at Sydney Olympic Park throughout the tournament.

The level of freedom they enjoy within that precinct could be adjusted throughout the event, likewise crowds sizes, depending on the COVID-19 risk.

"An enormous amount of work has gone into building the village ... we've got a really scalable model if you like, which allows us to pull different levers if the situation changes," Dobson said.

"Crowds will be something we work really closely with the NSW government on.

"We haven't talked about specific numbers (of cases that would prompt changes) or necessarily when we'd need to adjust, but it's something we monitor and talk about daily."

The news fans will be able to attend some matches comes after it was confirmed on Thursday more matches would be broadcast on television than ever before.

A total of 24 games will be televised on Seven, while Fox Cricket will pick up 36 matches throughout the tournament.

All matches will be streamed on Kayo, while 35 matches will be available on cricket.com.au and the CA Live App. ABC Radio will broadcast 49 matches.

Cricket Australia has also announced minor changes to the WBBL|06 fixture, with several match-ups shifted including a swap that will see the Scorchers take on the Heat at North Sydney Oval on October 25, while the Renegades and Stars will play at Hurstville Oval.

Admission for all matches is $10, while children 15 years and under will be admitted for free, but must purchase a ticket online.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance, with no box office sales on match day, while sales will be limited to eight tickets per customer and will be issued as mobile tickets only.