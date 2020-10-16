Rebel WBBL|06

Nine days to go: WBBL tickets go on sale

Sydney the site for all the action as month-long festival of elite women's T20 cricket draws near

AAP & Cricket Network

16 October 2020, 11:40 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo