WBBL to claim more TV spotlight in new schedule

More broadcast matches and a three-week Sydney hub are features of the second standalone season of the Rebel WBBL, scheduled to begin in October.

A full 59-game fixture was released by Cricket Australia today, with matches scheduled in each team's home city – albeit subject to change amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

QUICK SINGLE BBL takes on fan feedback to boost season 10 schedule

WBBL|06 is slated to start on the weekend of October 17-18 with matches in Brisbane and Perth, including a replay of last year's final between champions Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers.

Hobart and Adelaide will host games during the second weekend of the competition, while the regular season is due to end in Melbourne on November 21-22, and finals played from November 27-29.

Click on the image to expand

A three-week mid-season Sydney hub has been included for all eight teams; a measure aimed at adding flexibility to the fixture given the uncertainties around travel and border restrictions amid the pandemic.

There, matches will be held across three venues – North Sydney Oval, Blacktown International Sports Park and Hurstville Oval.

This season matches will largely be played on weekends, with 26 games to be televised on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, and the remaining 33 games live streamed on the CA Live app and cricket.com.au. All matches will be streamed on Kayo Sports.

"Our clubs should be commended for their determination and commitment to delivering a full 59-game season for WBBL|06, along with the commitment shown to the WBBL from our broadcast partners Seven and Foxtel to bring more of the WBBL action live to TV screens across the country than any of the previous five seasons of the competition," Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said.

QUICK SINGLE World Cup star Mooney set for Scorchers move

"The Rebel WBBL is the world's best cricket league for women and keeps getting better, which was reflected in a 21 per cent increase in multichannel audiences last season."

Dobson said the fast-changing nature of the pandemic could mean revisions to the schedule in the coming months, and the Sydney hub would provide added flexibility should changes be required.

"By focusing parts of the competition in a central location, it also provides options should the COVID-19 situation affect the flow of the season and we remain vigilant in all aspects of our planning to provide a safe environment for players and staff," he said.

QUICK SINGLE Perry won't rush back as she targets peak form

The league moved to a standalone tournament last summer and while there had been fears the 2020 season could be shortened or lose its standalone status due to cost-saving measures, it will occupy the name October-November timeslot with a full 59 matches.

It will be a slightly more condensed schedule, however, being played across one fewer weekend than the WBBL|05 edition and wrapping up shortly before the KFC BBL begins on December 3.

QUICK SINGLE Stars align as Lanning flags Melbourne return for WBBL

Dobson said he was confident of building on the momentum gained from both WBBL|05 and from Australia's successful T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, which saw Meg Lanning's team take out the title in front of 86,174 people at the MCG.

"We're thrilled to be able to deliver more television games than ever before … and pleased to have delivered a fixture that includes matches in each club's home market while also reducing the overall travel burden on clubs."

QUICK SINGLE Aussie women top survey as fans' favourite team

Further announcements regarding crowds and ticket prices will be made closer to the season start.

Contracting for WBBL|06 has yet to begin, with an announcement on when clubs can begin signing players expected in the near future.

View the full Rebel WBBL|06 and KFC BBL|10 fixtures here.