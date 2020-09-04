Host city, new start date locked in for WBBL|06

The full 59-game WBBL season to be played in a Sydney hub starting on October 25

Laura Jolly

4 September 2020, 01:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo