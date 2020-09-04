Host city, new start date locked in for WBBL|06

This year’s Rebel WBBL season will be played entirely in a Sydney hub, after COVID-19 bio-and travel restrictions forced a change to the schedule.

The sixth edition of the WBBL will begin on Sunday October 25, and the second standalone season – following last year’s successful move to a separate slot in the cricket calendar – will remain at a full 59 matches.

The WBBL|06 season will follow the Commonwealth Bank T20 and ODI Series between Australia and New Zealand, to be played at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field from September 26 to October 7.

The new fixture, venues, and broadcast times, as well as details of the bio-secure hub and attendance details for WBBL|06 will be released in the coming weeks.

The tournament will begin one week later than the October 17 start date included in the original fixture released in July – a schedule that came with the caveat that matches may be moved or postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty created by the pandemic.

The Heat will go on the road as they aim for a WBBL three-peat // Cricket Australia

That schedule already included a three-week Sydney hub – featuring matches at North Sydney Oval, Hurstville Oval and Blacktown International Sports Park – to enable maximum flexibility in an ever-shifting COVID world.

That original fixture had also included a weekend of matches in each of the six other state capitals, however ongoing border restrictions forced the move to a single-location hub.

QUICK SINGLE Brisbane hub confirmed for start of international summer

Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson thanked the NSW Government for its support in allowing the season to progress in line with Government regulations, with the safety of players, staff, officials and the public at the forefront.

"We are incredibly proud to deliver a full season of rebel WBBL|06 and would like to thank our partners States & Territories Associations, the Australian Cricketers’ Association as well as– in particular Cricket NSW – for rallying together at this challenging time to deliver a safe and successful tournament," Dobson said.

"We can achieve great things together and the spirit of cooperation has been truly uplifting.

"Thanks must also go to our broadcasters, partners, players and staff for their outstanding support as we navigate what has been a challenging period."

In good news for fans, 26 games will be televised on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, more than any previous season, and the remaining 33 games will be live streamed on the CA Live app and cricket.com.au. All matches will also be broadcast on Kayo Sports.

Heat stand tall to down Strikers in style

Players were already bracing themselves for the prospect of a season played in a single-location hub, having watched how COVID-19 restrictions had seen sporting competitions around the country forced to uproot teams and race across borders to keep their seasons running.

"Now there’s that little bit of clarity around what the season is going to look like, everyone is able to prepare for that," Brisbane Heat captain and Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen said.

"I think everyone is just really excited to get out on the field and start playing some cricket again.

"The fact that it has to be in a hub and in Sydney, it’s not too big a deal for a lot of us.

"Particularly for us Australian players, it feels like another tour."

QUICK SINGLE Strano prepares to step back into the spotlight

While this will be a season like no other, Australia’s contracted players are accustomed to long periods on the road, while the carnival-weekend style of previous WBBL seasons means other players are used to playing matches on consecutive days in the one location.

Brisbane Heat were the nomads of WBBL|05, playing just three regular-season matches at their home at Allan Border Field as they took the game to regional parts of Queensland in between interstate trips.

"Cricket is held in good stead that we are used to being away for days at a time, sometimes weeks at a time whereas for a lot of the netball or football codes, they’re only used to a night or two away," Jonassen continued.

"From that perspective we’re used to it a little bit more, but five-plus weeks will be a bit of a slog for some people.

"I think that’s going to be really key and really important for our squad, (to) manage to keep people fresh when cricket seems to be the one and only focus for that period.

"There’s obviously going to be a lot of challenges along the way, it’s not going to be easy but everyone is looking forward to it."

The Heat won the WBBL|04 title in front of a sell-out at Drummoyne Oval // Getty

Among the unique considerations for the league will be the impact of a hub on at least seven high school students who are contracted to WBBL clubs.

Speaking to cricket.com.au last month, Sydney Sixers allrounder Hayley Silver-Holmes said she was preparing to continue remote learning in a hub if required.

"I’d be going back to online learning, which we already had during the school lockdown earlier this year," Silver-Holmes explained to cricket.com.au.

"It’s different, but once you’re used to it it’s all right."

QUICK SINGLE Reakes returns home after lengthy lay-off

Travel and quarantine arrangements for the overseas players contracted to Big Bash clubs will also be confirmed in due course.

Currently eight South Africans, seven New Zealanders and two West Indians have signed on for WBBL|06.

The White Ferns players will already be in Australia following the completion of their trans-Tasman limited-overs series in Brisbane beginning later this month.