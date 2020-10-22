All you need to know about WBBL Fantasy

WBBL Fantasy is back!

As the summer of cricket braces itself for yet another exciting season of WBBL, the tournament’s official fantasy game promises to be equally exciting – with amazing prizes in store for winners!

Fans are invited to play the classic game which will cover all 59 games between October 25th and November 28th.

Build your team

What’s the winning formula? Is it prioritising big scores from opening batters or targeting allrounders who can chip in with runs and wickets? Maybe you’ll form a bowler-friendly team and hope for a low-scoring contest on the field.

Dream11 gives players 100 credit points to build their perfect WBBL Fantasy team. Players are valued from 1-10 credit points each, with the proven stars of the competition the most expensive to acquire.

Build your Dream11 fantasy team using 1-3 wicketkeepers, 3-6 batters, 1-4 all-rounders and 3-6 bowlers. Next, pick a captain for double points and a vice captain for 1.5x points.

You will have a total of 25 transfers for the whole season – so be mindful about how much you change your team XI before submitting them before the deadline for each game.

You are free to make unlimited changes when it comes to your captain and vice-captain!

Regardless of how well your chosen XI fares, once the match is over, it’s time to pick again. Learn from your mistakes and lean on your favourites over and over again.

Leagues

When you sign up for WBBL Fantasy, you will automatically join the Global League as well as your favourite team’s league after creating a team. Of course, you are more than welcome to create multiple private leagues and invite your friends to join you there too!

Prizes

This season, WBBL Fantasy has cash prizes for the top five overall winners with the number one ranked player at the end of the season winning $5000! And make sure you select your favourite WBBL club to be in with a chance of topping your team league and winning $200 of club merchandise.

How players score

Here is how your Dream11 will score Fantasy points:

Action Points Being a player of the starting XI 4 Every run scored 1 Every wicket taken (excluding run out) 25 Catch taken 8 Stumping / run out (direct) 12 Run out (thrower/catcher) 6 Dismissal for a duck (only for batters, wicketkeepers and allrounders) -2

Bonus points:

Action Points Every boundary hit 1 Every six hit 2 Half century (50 runs scored in a single innings) 8 Century (100 runs scored in a single innings) 16 Maiden over 8 Four wickets 8 Five wickets 16

Economy rate:

Minimum of two overs bowled to be applicable

Action Points Between five and six runs per over 2 Between 4 and 4.99 runs per over 4 Below four runs per over 6 Between nine and 10 runs per over -2 Between 10.01 and 11 runs per over -4 Above 11 runs per over -6

Strike rate: (except bowlers)

Minimum of 10 balls faced to be applicable

Action Points Between 60 and 70 runs per 100 balls -2 Between 50 and 59.99 per 100 balls -4 Below 50 runs per 100 balls -6

Points to remember:

The cricketer you choose to be your WBBL Fantasy team captain will receive twice the points. The vice-captain will receive 1.5 times the points for his performance.

Strike rate scoring is applicable only for strike rate below 70 runs per 100 balls.

Substitutes on the field will not be awarded points for any contribution they make. However, 'Concussion Substitutes' (if permitted as per the applicable rules and regulations of the tournament) will be awarded four (4) points for making an appearance in a match and will be awarded fantasy points for any contributions they make as per the Fantasy Points System.

