Lock it in: all the final squads for WBBL|07

A new-look international cohort is set to add intrigue to this Weber WBBL|07 season when the tournament begins in Tasmania on October 14.

Where the league has been dominated by England, New Zealand and South African players in recent years, an influx of India stars is set to shake up the competition, alongside the return of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

In all, eight India players have signed on to stay in Australia beyond their current international duties, signing on to represent five different clubs.

The Proteas retain a strong presence, with six South Africans to appear; while Ireland’s Kim Garth will make her return.

Last season, the tournament featured six England players and seven Kiwis (plus an additional four floating hub players hailing from NZ), but a clash with England’s scheduled tour of Pakistan in October (which has since been cancelled) meant clubs looked elsewhere for talent when the contracting window opened in April.

That means tournament regulars such as Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight and Amy Jones will not appear this season, while the closure of the trans-Tasman bubble contributed to White Ferns regulars Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu opting out of the competition, given the need for a fortnight’s hard quarantine on either side of the season.

Instead, the uncapped Eve Jones and Issy Wong, and recent international debutante Maia Bouchier make up the smaller-than-usual English contingent, while Rachel Priest – who lives in Hobart – and Sophie Devine are the New Zealand representatives.

As a result, list reshuffles have also been rife; with some teams making as many as seven changes to their WBBL|06 squads. Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat maintained the most stable groups, with four changes apiece.

As per previous seasons, clubs can sign up to five marquee players with a maximum of three of those coming from overseas.

Australian marquees are those who hold a Cricket Australia contract for 2021-22, meaning Adelaide Strikers quick Darcie Brown has been elevated to that 15-player group, replacing recent retiree Delissa Kimmince.

Here's a definitive guide to how your club is currently placed ahead of WBBL|07.

* CA contracted Australian marquee player.

Adelaide Strikers

Mel Jones's preview: Strikers well poised for finals return

Coach: Luke Williams

WBBL|06 result: 6th (6 wins, 7 losses, 1 no result)

WBBL|07 squad: Darcie Brown*, Tahlia McGrath*, Megan Schutt*, Dane van Niekerk (SA), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Jemma Barsby, Nell Bryson-Smith, Sarah Coyte, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Annie O'Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Jemma Barsby (Scorchers), Nell Bryson-Smith, Meagan Dixon, Dane van Niekerk (Sixers)

Out: Ellen Falconer (Renegades), Suzie Bates, Alex Price, Stafanie Taylor

Not a great deal has changed for the Strikers as they seek a return to the finals, but they would appear to have strengthened their list. Bates’ decision not to play WBBL this season was a blow, but the club pounced on an ideal replacement in South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk, who found form in The Hundred after a prolonged battle with injury, named player of the tournament.

Meagan Dixon is a pace bowler to keep an eye on; the indoor cricket star made her mark on Queensland’s WNCL title win last summer and, thanks to a connection with indoor legend and Strikers assistant coach Jude Coleman, has earned her shot at the WBBL. Should Megan Schutt miss the early stages of the season following the birth of daughter Rylee, Dixon is one option who could step into her new-ball role, alongside Sarah Coyte and Tahlia McGrath.

Barsby is another handy addition to the middle order and spin attack, while hard-hitting allrounder Maddie Penna is a star on the rise. Darcie Brown’s ascension to the CA contract list means the Strikers have room for just two internationals this season.

Brisbane Heat

Coach: Ashley Noffke

WBBL|06 result: Semi-finalists

WBBL|07 squad: Jess Jonassen* (c), Anneke Bosch (SA), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Poonam Yadav (Ind), Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

In: Anneke Bosch, Ellie Johnston, Poonam Yadav, Zoe Cooke

Out: Delissa Kimmince (retired), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lilly Mills (Scorchers)

Brisbane Heat have again retained a stable group, with the key name missing that of New Zealand star Amelia Kerr, who elected to remain at home this season as she focuses on her mental health.

Anneke Bosch is a precocious talent from South Africa who helped her team to an historic series win in India earlier this year; while Poonam Yadav has a knack for troubling Australian batters and will hope to deploy her leg-spinners to devastating effort in her first Big Bash season.

With the big-hitting Harris sisters and the all-round class of Jess Jonassen, Ashley Noffke's group should again feature in finals calculations.

Hobart Hurricanes

Mel Jones's preview: Canes eye finals after big squad changes

Coach: Salliann Beams

WBBL|06 result: Eighth (3 wins, 9 losses, 3 no results)

WBBL|07 squad: Rachel Priest (c)(NZ), Nicola Carey*, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Mignon du Preez (SA), Richa Ghosh (Ind), Angelina Genford, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachel Trenaman (injured - ACL)

In: Molly Strano (Renegades), Mignon du Preez (Stars), Rachel Trenaman (Thunder), Angelina Genford, Richa Ghosh, Ruth Johnston

Out: Corinne Hall (Thunder), Emma Flint (maternity leave), Chloe Tryon (SA), Brooke Hepburn (retired), Hayley Matthews (WI), Erica Kershaw

After a fourth consecutive season outside finals, the Hurricanes rung the changes for WBBL|07 and pulled off some major moves.

The addition of all-time WBBL leading wicket-taker Molly Strano strengthens an already enviable bowling attack, while star SA batter Mignon du Preez should help address their batting struggles, and teenage Indian Richa Ghosh is a fearless talent with bat in hand.

The Hurricanes had also lured South Africa opener Lizelle Lee from the Renegades, but after she pulled out to take a break after an extended period on the road, they pounced on aggressive 17-year-old keeper-bat Ghosh.

Recruit Rachel Trenaman will not be available this season after rupturing her ACL during preseason training, but the bowling attack will be bolstered by the returns of fiery quick Tayla Vlaeminck and leggie Maisy Gibson, who missed all of last season through injury.

Melbourne Renegades

Mel Jones's preview: Gades look to respond after 'rocky' off-season

Coach: Simon Helmot (new, replacing Lachie Stevens)

WBBL|06 result: 7th (4 wins, 8 losses, 2 no results)

WBBL|07 squad: Sophie Molineux* (c), Georgia Wareham*, Eve Jones (Eng), Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind), Jemimah Rodrigues (Ind), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Courtney Webb

In: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Holly Ferling (Stars), Ellen Falconer (Strikers), Poppy Gardner, Rhiann O’Donnell

Out: Molly Strano (Hurricanes), Maitlan Brown (Sixers), Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Neale

The additions of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues add firepower to a Renegades batting line-up that will also benefit from the return of former Australia batter Jess Duffin, who sat out last season following the birth of her first child, and arrival of English batter Eve Jones.

The losses of Molly Strano and Maitlan Brown to rival clubs is a blow to the bowling attack, but the Renegades have added experienced former Australia pacer Holly Ferling, alongside uncapped young quicks Ellen Falconer and Poppy Gardner, while Kaur’s off-spinners will come in handy.

Sophie Molineux takes on the captaincy from the departed Amy Satterthwaite, while Simon Helmot has replaced former coach Lachie Stevens.

Melbourne Stars

Coach: Jarrad Loughman (new, replacing Trent Woodhill)

WBBL|06 result: Runners-up

WBBL|07 squad: Meg Lanning* (c), Annabel Sutherland*, Maia Bouchier (Eng), Kim Garth (Ire), Linsey Smith (Eng), Lucy Cripps, Maddy Darke, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani

In: Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Anna Lanning, Maddy Darke (Sixers), Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith

Out: Alana King (Scorchers), Mignon du Preez (Hurricanes), Holly Ferling (Renegades), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Bhavi Devchand

WBBL|06 squad members off-contract: Sophie Day

The loss of internationals Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver and Mignon du Preez is a heavy blow for the WBBL|06 runners up, as is team-of-the-tournament leg-spinner Alana King’s move to Perth. They have also bid farewell to coach Trent Woodhill after one season, with Jarrad Loughman filling his place.

Garth adds international experience to an attack heavy on pace, also featuring Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall and Lucy Cripps, while former Australia spinner Erin Osborne and England left-armer Linsey Smith make up the spin attack.

They have recruited two lesser-known England players in lieu of Brunt and Sciver; batter Bouchier made her international debut against New Zealand last month, while Smith has nine T20Is to her name. Their final player is expected to be announced early next week.

Perth Scorchers

Coach: Shelley Nitschke

WBBL|06 result: Semi-finalist

WBBL|07 squad: Sophie Devine (NZ)(c), Beth Mooney*, Chamari Athapathu (SL), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

In: Marizanne Kapp (Sixers), Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King (Stars), Lisa Griffith (Sixers), Lilly Mills (Heat), Ashley Day, Amy Edgar

Out: Jemma Barsby (Strikers), Amy Jones, Sarah Glenn, Emma King (retired), Nicole Bolton (Sixers), Megan Banting, Georgia Wyllie

The Scorchers are another side to have rung the changes through the off-season, but fans are sure to be pleased with a couple of big ‘ins’ that look set to strengthen an already imposing line-up.

With Sarah Glenn and Amy Jones unavailable to return, the Scorchers snapped up South Africa superstar Marizanne Kapp after she parted ways with the Sixers, alongside big-hitting Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who has hit two tons on Australian soil.

The addition of Alana King from the Stars is another canny addition, while Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine will reprise their opening partnership.

Sydney Sixers

Mel Jones's preview: Imports shake up Sixers squad

Coach: Ben Sawyer

WBBL|06 result: 5th (6 wins, 6 losses, two no results)

WBBL|07 squad: Ellyse Perry* (c), Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Shafali Verma (Ind), Radha Yadav (Ind), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes (injured - hip), Claire Moore (injury replacement)

In: Maitlan Brown (Renegades), Nicole Bolton (Sixers), Jade Allen, Matilda Lugg, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

Out: Marizanne Kapp (Scorchers), Dane van Niekerk, Sarah Aley (retired), Maddy Darke (Sixers), Lisa Griffith (Scorchers), Jodie Hicks

After reassessing their approach following a second consecutive season outside the top four, expect some different tactics from a new-look Sixers line-up this season.

Teenage India opener Shafali Verma looks likely to form a potent opening partnership with Alyssa Healy, and with the likes of Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns and Nicole Bolton making up the rest of the top-to-middle order, it’s an enviable line-up.

The addition of left-arm spinner Radha Yadav adds a point of difference to the bowling group, while Maitlan Brown fellow Aussie squad member Stella Campbell in the pace attack.

Sydney Thunder

Mandhana powers India innings with 86

Coach: Trevor Griffin

WBBL|06 result: Champions

WBBL|07 squad so far: Rachael Haynes* (c), Smriti Mandhana (Ind), Deepti Sharma (Ind), Issy Wong (Eng), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

In: Corinne Hall (Hurricanes), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Jessica Davidson

Out: Rachael Trenaman (Hurricanes), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma come into the side, replacing English pair Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, while young English quick Issy Wong gets her first chance in the Big Bash after being called in for the injured Shabnim Ismail.

While the overseas contingent is new, the local core of the Thunder remains strong – something that could be crucial for the club in its title defence, with captain Rachael Haynes to miss at least part of the season following the birth of her son Hugo with partner Leah Poulton.

Corinne Hall comes in to bolster the middle order, while Rachel Trenaman has departed for Hobart.

