Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for WBBL|07

How’s the season shaping up?

We’re not going to lie, it has been a rollercoaster. The initial schedule for the world’s best women’s domestic T20 league was released in July and featured a welcome return to a national, festival-based competition.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 intervened and due to ongoing state border closures, a rejigged schedule was announced just last week.

The first 24 games of the season will be played in Tasmania, before the competition moves to South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland, where festival weekends will be played at venues including the WACA Ground, Lilac Hill, Adelaide Oval, Karen Rolton Oval and Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena.

That’s good news for fans in those states, who were denied the chance to see their heroes in person last season when the tournament was played entirely in a Sydney hub – but understandably a bitter blow to those in New South Wales and Victoria.

However, the league has said that the Sydney and Melbourne clubs could potentially still host finals, if border restrictions allow.

The seventh edition of the WBBL will begin with a clash between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars under lights at Blundstone Arena on Thursday October 14 and culminate in a primetime final on Saturday November 27.

What’s different to last year?

Great question. The major change is to the format of the finals series. While it will still be a three-game affair featuring the top four sides, progression to the decider will look a little different this season – and finishing on top of the table comes with a massive advantage.

The minor premier will advance straight to the grand final on November 27 – which, COVID-19 permitting, they will also host.

The teams ranked 3 and 4 will go head-to-head on Wednesday, November 24, with the winner of that match to meet the second-ranked side on Thursday, November 25 to determine the other spot in the final.

The league has confirmed DRS will not be introduced for either the men’s or women’s Big Bash leagues this season.

However, a radical change to the timed out law across both leagues could see new batters dismissed if they aren't ready to face up within 75 seconds of a wicket falling, as part of a proposed crackdown on slow play this summer. More on that HERE.

What’s this I hear about tipping?

How can I watch?

The news there will be no matches in NSW and Victoria this season is a blow for fans there.

But in good news for fans who cannot attend, all 59 games will be broadcast on television for the first time.

As has been the case in previous years, fans in Australia will be able to watch all 59 matches live and free on either the Seven Network or cricket.com.au; but this year, every single match will be on television after Fox Cricket and Kayo expanded their coverage.

Of the 59 matches, 24 will be televised on free-to-air on Seven and simulcast on Foxtel and Kayo, while the remaining 35 games will be shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports and also live streamed for free on cricket.com.au. A selection of games will also be broadcast on ABC Radio.

The additional television games – 23 more than last season – will mean a higher-quality broadcast throughout the entire tournament, with more cameras capturing every angle.

Tuning in via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app can be done via our match centre or Apple TV. It's simple to do and doesn't cost you a cent – CA Live app users tap 'More' in the bottom bar then 'Sign Up' in the top right. On desktop or mobile web, just click here, fill in a few basic details and enjoy some live cricket!

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores for every game of WBBL|07 as well as wicket replays in the match centre to go with extended video highlights, reports and interviews from our reporters throughout the competition.

You can also catch up on all the latest WBBL news via The Scoop podcast, where cricket.com.au's own Laura Jolly and Emily Collin discuss the all the action, catch up with players and gain expert insights from former Australia leg-spinner turned commentator Kristen Beams.

Subscribe where you get your pods!

Can I head along to watch?

In great news for fans in Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland, you can! Currently, crowds will be permitted at every match, so click HERE to grab your ticket.

Who should I look out for?

All Australia's biggest stars will be back in action and coming into the series primed after their multi-format series against India, which ended on Monday.

They are spread across all eight teams, so no matter which game you tune into, you’re likely to see a world champion Australian in action.

In exciting news, India’s biggest names are appearing in the world's best women's domestic T20 tournament for the first time since WBBL|04, while a host of South Africa’s top players have again made their way down under.

Each club can have a total of five marquee players, with a maximum of three from overseas, and this year there are eight from India, six from South Africa, two from New Zealand, and one from each of Sri Lanka and Ireland.

WBBL|07 marquees

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown (all Aus), Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (both SA)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (Aus), Poonam Yadav (Ind), Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch (both SA)

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey (Aus), Rachel Priest (NZ), Mignon du Preez (SA), Richa Ghosh (Ind)

Melbourne Renegades: Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham (both Aus), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (both Ind), Eve Jones (Eng)

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland (both Aus), Kim Garth (Ire), Maia Bouchier (Eng), Linsey Smith (Eng)

Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney (Aus), Sophie Devine (NZ), Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Marizanne Kapp (SA)

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (all Aus), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav (both Ind)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (Aus), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma (both Ind), Issy Wong (Eng)

Who won last year?

Last year Sydney Thunder caused a major upset in the final under lights at North Sydney Oval, thrashing tournament favourites Melbourne Stars. If they are to defend their title, they will have to do so without key English pair Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, but they have called in two of India’s best in their stead.

The Stars have likewise lost their two key England internationals as well as coach Trent Woodhill, while WBBL|06 semi-finalists Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat look well placed to contend for the title once again; the Heat have maintained a similar group to last year while the Scorchers have added star overseas players Marizanne Kapp and Chamari Athapaththu to their list.

How is my team looking?

Click the links below for a detailed preview of each club heading into the opening weekend, including the squads, the ins and outs and players to watch.

