Heat hold on against Strikers despite Brown hat-trick

Heat edge Strikers despite Brown hat-trick

Adelaide Strikers's unbeaten start to the Weber WBBL season has come to an end despite Darcie Brown's hat-trick, as Brisbane Heat won their weather-shortened game by five runs.

While rain and a wet outfield delayed the start of play, fears of a repeat of Saturday's compete washout were abated when the Invermay Park match got underway with 11 overs a side.

A blazing half-century from Laura Wolvaardt was not enough for the Strikers to chase the Heat's 5-104, with the Strikers kept two 4-99 after Heat skipper Jess Jonassen took two wickets in as many balls.

Georgia Redmayne (28 from 14 balls) and Grace Harris (16 from 11) handed their side a fast start, before Brown intervened with three wickets in three balls in the sixth over.

First, Redmayne mistimed her pull shot and holed out to deep square leg, before debutante Ellie Johnston skied a shot to mid-on for nine.

When Laura Kimmince was caught at fine leg, Brown became the sixth player, and the first from the Strikers, to take a WBBL hat-trick.

Hat-trick! Brown destroys the Heat in Launceston

However the Heat overcame the mini-collapse, with teenage allrounder Georgia Voll smacking an unbeaten 31 from 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes, to take the Heat to 5-104.

Brown finished with 3-28 from her three overs, while Sarah Coyte became the league's leading wicket-taker when she snared 2-19.

South African openers Dane Van Niekerk (24 from 22) and Woolvardt (54 from 30) then had the Stirkers on track at 0-68 in the eighth over, but Jonassen stepped in to swing the momentum back in the Heat's favour with two wickets in two balls.

Wolvaardt's fiery fifty comes in vain

She trapped Van Niekerk lbw for 24, then took a diving return catch to remove in-form Adelaide captain Tahlia McGrath for a golden duck.

Jonassen opted not to bowl again, denying herself the chance of a hat-trick.

Woolvardt was the key for the Strikers, but she departed shortly after reaching her half-century.

Coyte and Amanda-Jade Wellington needed 18 from Adelaide's last over, but Nicola Hancock held her nerve to restrict the Strikers to 4-99.