Weber WBBL|07

Heat hold on against Strikers despite Brown hat-trick

Darcie Brown became the sixth woman to take a Big Bash hat-trick but it was to no avail as the Heat claimed a five-run victory

Laura Jolly

24 October 2021, 02:05 PM AEST

