Weber WBBL|08

Full squads: How your club shapes up for WBBL|08

With the world's best talent arriving in Australia on the eve of Weber WBBL|08, we take a club-by-club look through the league to see how each squad is placed

Laura Jolly

10 October 2022, 10:25 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo