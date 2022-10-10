Full squads: How your club shapes up for WBBL|08

The cream of the crop of international talent are descending on Australia ahead of the start of the eighth edition of the Weber WBBL this week.

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will launch WBBL|08 in Mackay on Thursday, October 13, kicking off a tournament that will see all eight teams host matches for the first time since 2019.

The world's best overseas talent is again set to arrive in Australia for the tournament; India's Harmanpreet Kaur, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr and West Indies Hayley Matthews are among those who have put pen to paper for the upcoming season.

Devine holds the record of 120 sixes hit in WBBL – a whopping 52 clear of second-placed Ashleigh Gardner – while all six players to have struck multiple Big Bash centuries will be part of this year's tournament: Alyssa Healy (four), Devine (three), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris and Lizelle Lee (all two).

The top-ranked T20I players in each discipline will feature in WBBL|08: the No.1 ranked batter Mooney is joined by the world's top allrounder Devine at the Scorchers, while the No.1 T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone will appear in the league for the first time after signing for the Sydney Sixers.

In all, 11 of the world's top 18 batters will be on show in WBBL|08, and six of the top 10 bowlers.

As per previous seasons, each club is permitted a maximum of five 'marquee players'; a marquee is either a player from overseas, or a local who holds a Cricket Australia contract for 2022-23 (Perth Scorchers spinner Alana King has been elevated to that 15-player group this season, replacing Melbourne Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux).

The five marquees must be a mix of overseas and CA contracted players, with a maximum of three of each type.

This means the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, who each have three CA contracted players on their list, only have two spots available for overseas players, while the remaining six clubs have three overseas places.

Some replacement internationals are expected to be confirmed in the coming days, to cover Indians Kaur (Renegades), Jemimah Rodrigues (Stars) and Pooja Vastrakar (Heat) who will miss the first few games of the season while playing for their country at the Asia Cup.

Here's a definitive guide to how your club is placed ahead of WBBL|08.

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers have secured two of the most exciting names in T20 cricket for the upcoming season, with South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt returning while West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin, who recently retired from international cricket, will make her Strikers debut.

They join a strong group of local players including Adelaide's three CA-contracted stars and fellow Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amanda-Jade Wellington. In exciting news, Zimbabwe allrounder Anesu Mushangwe has earned her first Strikers deal and as an Australian resident (and strong performer in SA premier cricket since 2019) she has been approved to play as a local.

Veteran pace bower Sarah Coyte has departed to join Melbourne Renegades.

Deandra Dottin is returning to the WBBL // Getty

WBBL|07 result: Runners-up

Coach: Luke Williams

Overseas players signed: 2 of 2

WBBL|08 squad: Tahlia McGrath (c)(CA contracted), Darcie Brown (CA contracted), Megan Schutt (CA contracted), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Deandra Dottin (WI), Jemma Barsby, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe (Zim), Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

In: Deandra Dottin, Anesu Mushangwe, Ella Wilson

Out: Sarah Coyte (Renegades), Dane van Niekerk, Nell Bryson-Smith

Brisbane Heat

The Heat have added extra firepower to an already imposing top-order, signing England star Danni Wyatt.

She joins India allrounder Pooja Vastrakar – a pace bowler and hard-hitting lower-order batter – on the Brisbane books, while the return of New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr is also welcome news for Heat fans.

The Brisbane club have retained the core of the side that finished inside the top four last season, with Georgia Prestwidge the only local departure, while they have added teenage leg-spinner Grace Parsons.

Wyatt's explosive 87 sets up record chase

WBBL|07 result: Fourth, knocked out in The Eliminator

Coach: Ashley Noffke

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Jess Jonassen (CA contracted) (c), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Pooja Vastrakar (India), Danni Wyatt (Eng), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll. Replacement players: Jess Kerr (NZ), Lucy Hamilton

Unavailable: Zoe Cooke (back injury)

In: Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Danni Wyatt, Grace Parsons

Out: Georgia Prestwidge, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Poonam Yadav)

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes could be building something very special after another busy off-season on the signing front. Former Melbourne Star Elyse Villani and South Africa's Lizelle Lee should be the key to solving the top-order issue that has plagued the Hurricanes in recent seasons, while pace-bowling allrounder Heather Graham is a very handy addition.

The return of Tayla Vlaeminck to the Renegades is undoubtedly a blow, and while the club had a strong like-for-like replacement in England's Issy Wong, she was a late withdrawal from the tournament with England eager to manage her workloads after a busy home season.

Dan Marsh has taken over as interim coach for this season, after Salliann Beams took on a new role as Cricket Tasmania's general manager of high performance.

Six to finish! Villani scores first WBBL ton

WBBL|07 result: Sixth

Coach: Dan Marsh (new)

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Elyse Vllani (c), Nicola Carey (CA contracted), Lizelle Lee (SA), Mignon du Preez (SA), Hayley Jensen (NZ), Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman

In: Elyse Villani (Stars), Heather Graham (Scorchers), Hayley Silver-Holmes (Sixers), Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Jensen, Julia Cavanough

Out: Tayla Vlaeminck (Renegades), Sasha Moloney (Stars), Angela Genford (Sixers), Belinda Vakarewa (Thunder), Rachel Priest, Richa Ghosh, Chloe Rafferty, Emma Thompson

Melbourne Renegades

The surprise packet of WBBL|07, things are looking promising for the Renegades as they add two major overseas stars and a veteran former Aussie pacer to their squad for the upcoming season.

South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte and Georgia Prestwidge add class to the pace attack, while West Indies captain Hayley Matthews still strengthen both their top order and spin stocks.

However, they will be on the lookout for two local replacement players, with Australia stars Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham already ruled out of the upcoming season as they recover from long-term injuries. Jess Duffin will also not be available to play due to the clash between the WBBL and AFLW seasons.

Every six: Harmanpreet clubs 18 sixes in Renegades red

WBBL|07 result: Third, knocked out of The Challenger

Coach: Simon Helmot

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellen Falconer, Ella Hayward, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Unavailable: Tayla Vlaeminck (foot), Georgia Wareham (ACL) (both CA contracted)

In: Tayla Vlaeminck (Hurricanes), Sarah Coyte (Strikers), Georgia Prestwidge (Heat), Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw

Out: Jemimah Rodrigues (Stars), Eve Jones, Jess Duffin, Makinley Blows, Poppy Gardner

Melbourne Stars

The Stars will need to find a way to cover the hole left by Meg Lanning, who will not play this season as she remains on an indefinite break from the game. The departure of Elyse Villani for the Hurricanes also hurts.

Nicole Faltum will captain the side, while the Stars have secured the signature of classy India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, which helps address the hole left at the top of the order, as well England rising star Alice Capsey and veteran Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Ireland-born Kim Garth will play as a local this season after attaining permanent residency, which opens an additional place for an overseas player on the list. Jonathan Batty, who coaches Surrey and the Oval Invincibles in the United Kingdom, takes over as coach from Jarrad Loughman. After four different head coaches in as many years, the Stars will be seeking stability.

WBBL|07 result: Fifth

Coach: Jonathan Batty (new)

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

Alice Capsey is just 17, but is one of the world's most exciting young talents // Getty

WBBL|08 squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Annabel Sutherland (CA contracted), Alice Capsey (Eng), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Eng), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid

Unavailable: Meg Lanning (CA contracted)

In: Jemimah Rodrigues (Renegades), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sasha Moloney (Hurricanes), Sophie Reid, Olivia Henry, Hasrat Gill

Out: Elyse Villani (Hurricanes), Erin Osborne (retired), Maddy Darke (Scorchers), Maia Boucher, Linsey Smith, Georgia Gall, Anna Lanning

Perth Scorchers

The reigning champions have locked in their biggest international names for another year, with Sophie Devine and Marizanne Kapp to wear the orange once again. The addition of New Zealand batter Maddy Green will strengthen the middle-order, but the departure of allrounder Heather Graham to the Hurricanes is a loss.

Shelley Nitschke remains coach after being appointed Australia's full-time head coach, but this will be her final season at the helm of the Scorchers.

Every six: Destructive Devine dines out again

WBBL|07 result: Champions

Coach: Shelley Nitschke

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Sophie Devine (c) (NZ), Maddy Green (NZ), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Alana King (CA contracted), Beth Mooney (CA contracted), Charis Bekker, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Wyllie

In: Maddy Green, Holly Ferling (Renegades), Maddy Darke (Stars), Charis Bekker, Georgia Wyllie

Out: Heather Graham (Hurricanes), Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Samantha Betts, Ashley Day, Lisa Griffith

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers have pulled off a major coup, signing the world's top-ranked T20I bowler in England's Sophie Ecclestone. The left-arm orthodox spinner has never appeared in the WBBL before, and her skills both with ball and in the lower-order with the bat will be a huge boost to the magenta team as they look to end a three-season streak of finishing outside the finals.

New Zealand star Suzie Bates is a quality addition to join Alyssa Healy at the top of the order, with Ellyse Perry expected to fill the same sort of middle-order role she performed with the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

The Sixers will be looking for a local replacement player for Emma Hughes, who will miss the season through injury, while Angela Reakes is on maternity leave.

Sophie Ecclestone is the No.1 ranked T20I bowler // Getty

WBBL|07 result: Eighth

Coach: Charlotte Edwards (new)

Overseas players signed: 2 of 2

WBBL|08 squad: Ellyse Perry (CA contracted) (c), Ashleigh Gardner (CA contracted), Alyssa Healy (CA contracted), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Suzie Bates (NZ), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Angela Genford, Kate Peterson

Unavailable: Emma Hughes (ACL), Ange Reakes (maternity leave)

In: Sophie Ecclestone, Suzie Bates, Angela Genford (Hurricanes), Kate Peterson (Thunder)

Out: Hayley Silver-Holmes (Hurricanes), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Matilda Lugg

Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder have a new-look crop of overseas players this year, as they seek a return to the finals after finishing in seventh position last season.

Rachael Haynes is back for what will be her final WBBL season, but hopes of having England captain Heather Knight back in lime green for the first time since WBBL|06 were dashed when she underwent surgery on her injured hip.

Instead, the Thunder have looked to Tammy Beaumont, Chloe Tryon and Amy Jones to fill their overseas spots.

Hannah Darlington will miss the first half of the season with a knee injury, but the return of fellow quick Belinda Vakarewa after two seasons at the Hurricanes will bolster the pace stocks.

Tryon's tremendous knock goes in vain

WBBL|07 result: Seventh

Coach: Trevor Griffin

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Rachael Haynes (CA contracted), Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Chloe Tryon (SA), Amy Jones (Eng), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson

In: Tammy Beaumont, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Belinda Vakarewa (Hurricanes)

Out: Issy Wong, Kate Peterson (Sixers), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma

