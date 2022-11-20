Weber WBBL|08

WBBL wrap: Schutt's record haul secures home final

Megan Schutt became the first player to take a six-fa in the WBBL, as the Strikers claimed second spot and a home Challenger final at Karen Rolton Oval

Laura Jolly

20 November 2022, 05:57 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

