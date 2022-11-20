WBBL Finals set for North Sydney, Karen Rolton Oval

North Sydney Oval and Karen Rolton Oval have been confirmed as the venues for this year's Weber WBBL|08 finals following a thrilling final day of the regular season.

Sydney Sixers cemented top spot before they even stepped on the field for Friday night’s Sydney Smash, following Hobart Hurricanes’ loss to Adelaide Strikers.

The Sixers progress directly to and host the final at North Sydney Oval on November 26, having earned themselves a week off to rest and prepare for a tilt at their third WBBL title.

But they will not know their opponent in the decider until after Thursday's Challenger final, which pits the second-ranked Adelaide Strikers against the winner of Wednesday's Eliminator between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes.

WBBL Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes | Karen Rolton Oval | November 23, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Karen Rolton Oval | November 24, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Final: Sydney Sixers v TBC | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 5.20pm AEDT

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC radio

The battle for the remaining three spots came down to Sunday’s matches, with the Hurricanes, Strikers, Heat and Scorchers all in the running.

The Strikers earned the right to host The Challenger in Adelaide after finishing in second position, confirming their spot with victory over Sydney Thunder on Sunday evening.

Under the WBBL|08 Finals structure, The Eliminator between the Heat and Hurricanes will also be held at Karen Rolton Oval due to the one-day turnaround between matches.

The Heat finished third on the table after they were forced to split points with the Stars on Sunday afternoon, when an electrical storm forced their clash in country Victoria to be abandoned.

The Hurricanes had a chance to claim second spot, but had to settle for fourth after their eight-wicket defeat to the Sixers on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers were the unlucky side to miss the top four; they entered Sunday needing to defeat Melbourne Renegades to keep their season alive but came out on the wrong side of a rain-reduced affair at Moe's Ted Summerton Reserve.

Tickets to all finals matches will go on sale at 10am local time tomorrow in both Adelaide and Sydney.

Rain has washed out five matches this season so far, and there is a reserve day in place for The Final, with the match able to be played on Sunday, November 27 from 5:20pm AEDT.

"This has been a fantastic WBBL season, highlighted by our return to every team’s home market around the country. Fans have been treated to quality cricket on the field and a brilliant experience off it," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, said.

"We look forward to welcoming fans to Karen Rolton Oval and North Sydney Oval next week to witness another epic Finals series."

The last time the WBBL final was played in Sydney was in WBBL|06 when Sydney Thunder upset highly favoured Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval.

The last time the Sixers hosted a final was in WBBL|04, when a sell-out crowd at Drummoyne Oval watched Brisbane Heat claim their first title thanks to an epic knock from Beth Mooney.

The Sixers, who have enjoyed a dramatic change in fortunes after finishing on the bottom of the table last season, are gunning for a third title, having gone back-to-back in WBBL|02 and |03.

