Weber WBBL|08

Lock it in: WBBL|08 finals schedule, format confirmed

The top two teams in WBBL|08 will again receive a significant advantage, with the new-look finals system rolled out last summer to return

Laura Jolly

21 October 2022, 02:04 PM AEST

