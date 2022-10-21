Lock it in: WBBL|08 finals schedule, format confirmed

The format and schedule for this year’s Weber WBBL finals have been locked in, with this season’s decider to be staged on Saturday, November 26.

The new-look finals system that was unveiled last summer will return, with the clubs finishing inside the top two to again be handed a significant advantage.

Scorchers survive major scare to see off Stars

The top four will once again advance to the finals in WBBL|08 – remaining different to the KFC BBL, where the top five qualify.

The top-ranked team at the end of the 56-game regular season will directly progress to, and host, the final on November 26.

The teams finishing third and fourth will meet in The Eliminator on Wednesday, November 23, with the winner to then play the second-ranked team in The Challenger on Thursday, November 24, for a spot in the final.

Both The Eliminator and The Challenger will be played at the home venue of the second-placed team.

Timings for the matches are yet to be confirmed, as are the preferred home venues of each club, but the midweek Eliminator and Challenger matches are set to be played in prime time in the evening.

All finals matches will be broadcast live on Channel 7, Foxtel and Kayo, with radio coverage from ABC Radio.

In WBBL|07, Perth Scorchers finished the season on top of the ladder, with a record standalone WBBL crowd of 15,511 turning up to watch them defeat Adelaide Strikers in the final at Optus Stadium.

"The Saturday scheduling for this season’s Final for the third season in a row will give fans the best possible chance to attend the match and watch on television across the country," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said.

"Similarly, midweek prime time Eliminator and Challenger matches ensure fans around the country will be able to watch the action.

"It has been a massive start to WBBL and we look forward to seeing more world class cricket from the game’s best players over the coming weeks."

The WBBL|08 Finals will also coincide with Australian Cricket’s inaugural Women and Girls Week, which will celebrate the vast contribution of cricket’s amazing female volunteers, coaches, officials, players and administrators.

