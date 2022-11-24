Weber WBBL|08

Gardner caps super season to be crowned WBBL's best

Ashleigh Gardner is the WBBL|08 Player of the Tournament for an oustanding season with bat and ball, while Tess Flintoff has been named the league's best young player

Laura Jolly

24 November 2022, 08:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

