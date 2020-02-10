Wes Agar named Bradman Young Cricketer

Fast bowler Wes Agar has been rewarded for a breakout domestic season, named the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year at tonight's Australian Cricket Awards.

The 23-year-old, who made his state debut back in 2016, was re-signed by South Australia last winter having failed to earn consistent selection in previous stints with the Redbacks and his native Victoria.

Wes Agar's stunning start to Sheffield Shield career

Having returned to Adelaide in peak physical condition, Agar has starred with both the red and white ball this summer and is the only bowler in the country to be among the top-10 wicket-takers in all three domestic competitions.

Veteran Cameron White, a teammate of Agar's at both Victoria and the Adelaide Strikers, said the right-armer has been a completely different bowler this summer compared to previous seasons.

"He left Victoria a bit lazy and overweight but he's had a great season for South Australia and the Strikers," White told RSN last week.

"(He's) got himself fit and strong and as a fast bowler, that's important.

Best of Wes Agar's BBL|09

"His ball speed is right up now, I think he's in a pretty good space and he'll only improve in the next couple of years as well."

The standout feature of Agar's season has been his impressive pace, bowling spells in the low 140kms that have unsettled some of the best domestic batsmen in the country.

It has led to not just a consistent stream of wickets throughout the summer, but significant hauls that have helped put his side in winning positions.

Two of the six five-wicket hauls taken in the Marsh One-Day Cup belonged to Agar, highlighted by a stunning opening burst against Queensland at the Gabba that saw him dismiss Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns for single-figure scores in less than four overs.

Best of Wes Agar in the 2019-20 Marsh One-Day Cup

"I have just been really working really hard in the nets, my confidence is high and that is helping my pace get up," Agar said recently.

"Hopefully I can keep getting quicker.

"I think my confidence across the board has developed this season playing with the Redbacks and taking my confidence into the BBL has held me in good stead."

The Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year is awarded to the leading player who is under the age of 24 and who has not played more than 10 first-class matches before the voting period began.

Agar follows in the footsteps of his former Victorian teammate Will Pucovski, who won the award last year, while previous winners include Brett Lee, Shane Watson and David Warner.

Wes Agar, 2019-20 season

Marsh Sheffield Shield

M: 5 | Wkts: 23 | Ave: 21.34 | BB: 5-53 | Econ: 2.57 | SR: 49.7 | 5wi: 1

Marsh One-Day Cup

M: 5 | Wkts: 11 | Ave: 20.72 | BB: 5-40 | Econ: 5.30 | SR: 23.4 | 5wi: 2

KFC BBL

M: 12 | Wkts : 17 | Ave: 21.47 | BB: 4-33 | Econ: 8.90 | SR: 14.4