Australian Cricket Awards

Wes Agar named Bradman Young Cricketer

Outstanding fast bowling talent joins a prestigious roll of honour in claiming the 2020 award as nation's best young male cricketer

Martin Smith

10 February 2020, 07:51 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo