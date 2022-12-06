Fresh injury concern for Windies ahead of Adelaide Test

West Indies have a fresh injury concern, with quick Jayden Seales the latest bowler being monitored ahead of the Adelaide Test.

Just two days out from the second match of the NRMA Insurance Test series, the Windies have three bowlers being assessed for injuries after the series opener in Perth.

Kemar Roach remains the most serious doubt, after hobbling from the field on day four in WA with a hamstring strain.

He recovered to bat on the final day, but is still no certainty to play in Adelaide.

Kyle Mayers' shoulder is also causing concern, however the allrounder could still potentially play as a batter. He did not bowl after the opening day in Perth.

Seales has been battling knee pain after he was held back from bowling until late in Australia's second innings in the first Test.

"He's been having one or two niggles as well with his left knee," assistant coach Roddy Estwick said.

"He will be assessed as well, see where he is at and see if he will get through the game.

"The pitches in Australia are a lot harder.

"We'd had a massive break between Test matches and after this game the pitch was so slow and good for batting, it took a lot out of the bodies."

The situation could bring a Test debut for Marquino Mindley, who only arrived in Adelaide off a flight from the Caribbean on Tuesday.

Anderson Phillip is the first-choice back-up bowler, but if depth is tested then Mindley would be next in line.

Meanwhile, batter Nkrumah Bonner is continuing to be assessed after being ruled out of the opening Test with concussion following a blow from Cameron Green.

Estwick remains adamant the spirit within the Windies' camp had not been broken by all the injuries and a 164-run defeat in Perth.

"You've still got to stay positive," he said.

"The Test team is a close unit led by Kraigg Brathwaite. He is a quiet operator but a strong operator who leads by example.

"When you see your captain operating like he does it lifts the morale in the team to go out and fight."

The hosts, meanwhile, have some injury concerns of their own with skipper Pat Cummins considered a "50-50" chance by coach Andrew McDonald to play the day-night encounter in Adelaide.

National selectors have added Queensland seamer Michael Neser and uncapped WA quick Lance Morris to a 15-man squad as cover for Cummins should he fail to prove his fitness.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

