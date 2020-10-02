Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Green to play as a batter only in early Shield rounds

Young allrounder won't bowl in the early rounds of the season as Western Australia name their squad for the Adelaide hub

Dave Middleton

2 October 2020, 10:56 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

