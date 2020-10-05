Sheffield Shield preview: WA eye end to title drought

Western Australia's players got their first taste of COVID19 restrictions since the early days of the pandemic when they entered home quarantine today ahead of the early rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Thanks to a strict border lockdown from their state government, Western Australia's cricketers have had an uninterrupted and extended pre-season, with head coach Adam Voges' biggest worry how to manage the 27 players he had at his disposal.

Voges warned the sudden restrictions might "be a bit of a shock" for his players as they begin nearly six weeks of life inside the Shield bubble, but is confident his group is prepared mentally, as well as physically.

"We've been really lucky, the pandemic has not had a huge impact on us at all," Voges told cricket.com.au. "This home quarantine the boys do prior to flying will be a bit of a shock, because we haven't been restricted in any way for a while now."

It's been 21 long years since the Sheffield Shield title went west, and Western Australia have been forthright about their ambition to end that drought this summer.

With the Shield front of mind, they reshaped their state contract list to the exclusion of some of their white-ball only players, and lured last summer's leading Shield wicket-taker Cameron Gannon west to add experience to an already potent bowling attack.

WA are taking a 17-man party to Adelaide for the opening stages of this year's first-class competition, with heavy competition for spots in their middle order a welcome headache for Voges.

With Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman preferred as openers, Jake Carder has been left behind to play Premier Cricket in Perth, and struck an impressive 120 for Fremantle last weekend.

Shaun Marsh, entering his 20th domestic season, is a lock at first drop, and Cameron Green, fresh off a breakout summer, is another certainty in the top five.

However, Green will play as a batsman only in the initial stages as he fine-tunes a revised bowling action designed to prevent further stress fractures on his 21-year-old frame.

Josh Inglis will continue as the first-choice wicketkeeper, and with Ashton Agar to be used as a spin-bowling allrounder – at least for the early stages of the Adelaide hub given the time he's already spent in bubbles for international white-ball cricket – there really is only one spot available in WA's top seven.

Vying for that position is the trio of Ashton Turner, now fully fit and back bowling having overcome long-term shoulder issues, D'Arcy Short, who turned down strong overtures from Tasmania in the winter to forge a first-class career with WA, and the Test-capped batting allrounder Hilton Cartwright.

Turner, who was dropped by WA last summer after averaging just 3.5 from four innings, has impressed Voges and could have the front running for the spot.

"Ash has had a great pre-season, it's the first full pre-season he's had in a number of years now," WA's coach said.

"He hasn't had to worry about shoulders, or fingers after he broke one in pre-season last year, and to have that continuity has been huge. He's back throwing, he's back bowling which is exciting for him.

"He's been able to spend a lot of time on his batting. He was bitterly disappointed to get left out of our Shield team last year so he's worked incredibly hard to push for selection first up."

With new recruit Gannon to lead the pace attack alongside Joel Paris and Matthew Kelly, Voges says conditions in Adelaide will dictate whether WA goes with a fourth quick, with plenty of options in their stable, or a second spinner with the rookie-listed off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli getting the nod in the travelling party ahead of Liam O'Connor.

Western Australia are drawn to play two matches apiece at Karen Rolton Oval – a venue they are familiar with having played a Marsh One-Day Cup game there last summer – and the picturesque Park 25, a venue Voges, who turned 40 yesterday admits he hasn't seen since his Under-19 days.

Squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman

Possible Best XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon.

Last year's Shield result: Fifth.

Fixtures:

October 10-13 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

October 19-22 v Queensland, Park 25

October 30-November 2 v NSW Blues, Karen Rolton Oval

November 8-11 v Tasmania, Park 25

The Inside Word with Adam Voges

The pre-season

"We've been lucky and we've been doing centre-wicket sessions at the WACA for about five weeks now. We've had a lot of opportunity to get out in the centre and a lot of our batters have been spending some good quality time out in the middle. I don't think anything beats centre-wicket practice and time out there so to have access to that facility and get time on their legs and time in the middle has been great.

"Cameron Gannon has fitted in brilliantly, hasn't missed a beat, and is going to be a really important part of our attack along with Matt Kelly and Joel Paris. I really expect those guys to provide some pressure and control opposition batters. They'll do a terrific job and Cam's been great around the group.

Absences

"We'd love to have Mitch Marsh (injured), Marcus Stoinis and Josh Philippe (at the IPL) all available but we've known for a fair while now they weren't going to be available so we've been able to plan around that and we've got guys who can fill those roles. We feel like we've got the depth in the squad to cover those guys and gives some great opportunities.

(Note: Scans last week revealed Mitch Marsh suffered a "moderate to high grade" syndesmosis injury to his right ankle at the IPL. He will be assessed once he clears hotel quarantine on October 10 to determine if surgery is required).

"Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson are still unavailable as they recover from their respective surgeries They're both tracking really well and on track for the Big Bash, but this (Shield hub) was a little bit early for both of them.

"Cameron Green had a couple of little setbacks in pre-season. He's got a very minor side strain at the moment. We've been mindful the whole way along that he's coming off two back stress fractures in successive seasons, so the way we look to manage him throughout the season is really important. He'll hold his own as a bat and I hope we'll see him as an allrounder throughout the hub at some point."

Young gun

"On the bowling side Lance Morris has been the one who's really impressed. He's relatively new to the scene (uncapped at first-class level and just 22 years old) but has impressed with his pace and his control. Coming from the rookie list last year onto our senior list and he has earnt a call up into this squad. He'll provide us with something a little bit different, and give us some genuine pace. It's been nice to see his development.

"Also Corey Rocchiccioli has impressed in the pre-season, he's done some really nice work. He's got some really nice attributes for an off-spinner, he's tall, gets really nice shape on the ball and gets good revs so he's been progressing really nicely."

Key player

"Shaun Marsh had a terrific year last year, he was a rock for us at No.3 and just had a terrific year. The experience that he brings – and this will be his 20th domestic season – he's going to be a pivotal part of our group."

Biggest challenge in the hub

"It's just going to be different. There'll be some restrictions, albeit not heavy, but there are some. So that commitment from the playing group that we do the right things and make sure we adhere to the restrictions put in place is important. Over a five-and-a-half week period that will get tested I'm sure, but I've got full faith in our group they'll be able to handle it well.

"I think it's a really tight-knit group, the connection within the group, the commitment within the group has been brilliant in the pre-season but I'm sure there will be some challenges along the way.

"Matt Burgin our sports psych has done a mountain of work with the guys, they've all got individual plans about their mental wellbeing while they're over there. We've done cooking classes at the WACA and nobody has burnt the place down, just trying to equip them with some life skills that will help them cope with hub life.

"When you have a long pre-season, it's nice to introduce something new for the group. It's been reasonably well received. Hilton Cartwright has been really enthusiastic about it and that's rubbed off on the group."

Most dangerous team (that isn't your own)

"It's always a loaded question, and I haven't seen all squads yet … But Queensland have a pretty strong looking batting line-up so we'll have our work cut out taking 20 wickets against them. NSW as defending champions are going to be strong as well. But the beauty of Australian domestic cricket is there's no bad teams."