Pucovski signs up with Stars for BBL debut

Victorian batting sensation Will Pucovski will kick off his KFC BBL career after signing with the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season.

Pucovski, 22, has focused predominantly on red-ball cricket early in his young career in an approach that has brought him close to Australian selection.

The youngster will now bolster the Stars' batting line-up as they seek redemption for last year's BBL final defeat.

"I'm grateful to the Stars for giving me this opportunity to be involved in the BBL," Pucovski said.

"It's always an exciting competition and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to expand my knowledge with senior players from around Australia and overseas."

Pucovski made his first class debut for Victoria in February 2017 and has made four centuries in his first 20 matches.

He has played 12 List A 50-over matches, striking his maiden century in that format against Gloucestershire last winter on an Australia A tour of England that coincided with the 50-over World Cup.

His only previous experience in T20 cricket has been in the Victoria's Premier Cricket competition with club side Melbourne. In just four innings he has hit 171 runs at an average of 42.75 and strike rate of 123.

The youngster has dealt with multiple concussions in his short career and has previously taken time away from the game to focus on his mental health.

Pucovski's latest concussion came in early February when his bat dug into the turf while completing a quick single and he hit his head on the ground while falling. It remains his most recent game as he was sidelined for the remainder of the season before the COVID19 pandemic shut down the sport.

He is currently in Adelaide with Victoria's Sheffield Shield squad, who will play their opening game of the season against South Australia from Friday.

"Will is an exceptional young talent who has been talked about at the highest levels for some time now," Stars coach David Hussey said.

"While he's spent the majority of his time so far in red ball cricket, we know he wants to continue to grow his game in all formats and we look forward to supporting him this season."

The Stars have been busy this off-season, losing Peter Handscomb to Hobart and trading Dan Worrall to Adelaide for Billy Stanlake.

They are yet to sign an international player for the upcoming season but general manager Nick Cummins expected to announce international signings "in the coming fortnight".

They have been heavily linked with English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow - who was dropped by his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for their latest game overnight - and a return for Pakistan pace ace Haris Rauf.