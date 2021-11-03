Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Pucovski out of Shield game, unlikely for first Test

Opener Will Pucovski ruled out of planned comeback for Victoria as he continues to recover from his 10th concussion

Louis Cameron

3 November 2021, 01:39 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

