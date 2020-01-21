WNCL 2019-20

WNCL Wrap: Molineux stars for Vics, WA secure top spot

Sophie Molineux , Nicole Bolton and Nicola Carey were among the outstanding performers as Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia came away with wins

21 January 2020, 05:32 PM AEST

