Devine ton upsets star-studded Victoria

A blazing century from in-form New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine has steered Western Australia to a shock 25-run win over a Victorian side stacked with Australia talent in the 50-over Women's National Cricket League.

Devine, recently named Rebel WBBL Player of the Tournament, struck 109 off 102 at a typically impressive strike rate of 106.86, sending yet another ominous warning to internationals rivals ahead of the approaching T20 World Cup.

Striding to the crease in the 15th over with Western Australia in a comfortable position at 3-63, Devine piled on the runs at a steady pace, first combining with Ashley Day in a 79-run fourth-wicket stand before adding a further 78 runs to the WA total alongside Megan Banting.

Spinners Sophie Molineux and Molly Strano bowled well, finishing with two wickets apiece, but with Strano unable to secure the key wicket of Devine until the very last over, Victoria were set an imposing 271 to win.

Early dismissals of top-order batters Molineux (17), Elyse Villani (3) and captain Meg Lanning (14) had the Victorians looking wobbly in reply.

Coming in at number four, Ellyse Perry looked set to dig in and cleanly struck five boundaries but hopes of any heroics from the recent debutante were dashed when she was bowled by Nicole Bolton for 28.

Annabel Sutherland's half-century wasn't enough for Victoria // AAP

Annabel Sutherland, backing up her impressive 43 on Tuesday, kept Victoria’s hopes alive, combining with Georgia Wareham for a 72-run stand.

Needing to accelerate with more than a hundred runs still needed in the 38th over, Sutherland punched a ball straight to the Alana King at square leg to depart for 67 off 89.

A maiden half-century for Wareham (51) wasn’t enough in the end, Victoria eventually falling short on 8-246 and reversing Tuesday’s result.

NSW Breakers trounce Queensland

Half-centuries to Australia mainstays Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes, backed up by an impressive bowling display from 16-year-old Hayley Silver-Holmes propelled the NSW Breakers to a comfortable 87-run win over Queensland at Hurstville Oval.

Sent in to bat, Healy and Haynes combined for a 101-run opening stand to put the reigning champions in a commanding position before contributions from 16-year-old Phoebe Litchfield (44) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) kept the scoreboard ticking.

Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen was most effective in restricting the hosts, finishing her ten overs with 3-47.

Defending 7-241, the Breakers’ first breakthrough came from an electrifying direct hit run-out by Litchfield to remove opener Kirby Short for 24, before fellow young gun Silver-Holmes dismissed Australia opener Beth Mooney for 34.

Power hitter Laura Harris’s 55-ball 63 for Queensland was ultimately in vain, with the each of the remaining batters falling for single figures.

Gardner and Silver-Holmes finished with three wickets apiece as the visitors were bowled out for 154 in the 35th over, handing the Breakers a crucial bonus point.

Clutch Tasmanians leave Scorpions winless

Tasmania batters Meg Phillips and Corinne Hall pulled off a superb chase to lead Tasmania to victory over the South Australian Scorpions for the second time in three days at Karen Rolton Oval.

Set an imposing 242 by the hosts, Phillips’ 64 off 110 and Hall’s 57-ball 68 kept Tasmania in tow, before Maisy Gibson’s clutch 29 not out secured the win with an over to spare.

Batting first in search of their first WNCL victory of the season, Scorpions openers Tahlia McGrath (19) and Bridget Patterson (34) could not make the most of their starts.

Solid contributions from Suzie Bates (23), Tegan McPharlin (32) and Annie O'Neil (21) kept the scoreboard ticking along before Samantha Betts’ 49-ball 59 lifted to the Scorpions to 7-242 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Tasmania opener Phillips anchored the innings, remaining at the crease until the 43rd over before McGrath was able to get the breakthrough.

Two wickets in two balls from Scorpions strike bowler Megan Schutt kept her side in the hunt, but Corrine Hall, Sasha Moloney and Gibson continued the flow of runs to secure victory.