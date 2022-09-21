Ultimate guide for the 2022-23 WNCL season

When does it start?

This Friday! The Women's National Cricket League – Australia's national women's domestic 50-over competition – will get underway on Friday, September 23 with a triple header that will see South Australia host Victoria at Karen Rolton Oval, NSW Breakers take on Queensland under lights at North Sydney Oval and Western Australia meet ACT Meteors at the WACA.

The competition has returned to its typical September start, with rounds spread across the summer, after two seasons that were severely delayed by border closures.

View the full WNCL fixture here

How can I watch it?

Every match of the 2022-23 season will be live streamed free for fans in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, with clips and highlights also available.

All games will also be streamed on Kayo Sports, and replays will be available for those who can’t watch live.

What's different this summer?

This will be the biggest ever WNCL season, as the tournament returns to a full schedule with two matches against each opponent for the first time in more than a decade.

The 2022-23 season will feature 43 matches with all seven teams to play each other twice.

While teams played each other twice from the tournament’s inception in 1996-97 through to 2009-10 (where total matches played peaked at 31 following the ACT’s arrival in the competition), the WNCL was reduced to a six-game-a-side season when the domestic T20 competition was introduced in 2010-11; the same year Tasmania first fielded a team.

CA then increased the competition to an eight-match season in 2019-20 in line with the growing professionalism of the women's game.

Meanwhile, the additional games ensure players will pocket an extra $7000 on average in match payments, and the average annual salary for a female domestic player involved in both the WNCL and Weber WBBL competitions will increase to around $86,000 per year.

Villani, Manix-Geeves guide Tigers to maiden title

Are the Australian contracted players available?

This summer, Australia's top players are expected to be available for the first two rounds of matches in September and early October ahead of WBBL|08, and for the fourth round of games in early January ahead of the home ODI and T20I series against Pakistan.

However, December's tour of India will rule those selected out of the matches played immediately after the WBBL, and the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa next February will overlap with the final two rounds as well as the final, to be played on February 25.

How else can I follow the WNCL?

As well as tuning into the live steams, all matches will be scored live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app so you can keep up-to-date with every ball, while we'll also provide added written coverage and video highlights throughout the tournament.

What about going to a game?

A chance to watch some of the best players in the world in action? Go for it!

Every team will host six matches; all of Victoria's home matches will be played at Junction Oval, South Australia will host theirs at Karen Rolton Oval, Tasmania at Blundstone Arena and Western Australia at the WACA Ground – including four day-night fixtures.

Queensland will host games at Norths, Bill Pippen Oval and the redeveloped Allan Border Field, while the ACT will play four matches at EPC Solar Park and two at Manuka Oval.

New South Wales begin their summer with four matches at North Sydney Oval, before twin games against ACT at Orange's Wade Park in February.

What's at stake?

The winning state will be presented with the Ruth Preddey Cup. Tasmania are the reigning champions after claiming their first title last season, while the NSW Breakers have claimed 'Ruth' on 20 occasions. But after missing the final in both of the last two seasons after 25 consecutive appearances in the decider, the Breakers will be desperate to return to the big dance.

The coveted trophy was introduced for the 1972-73 season and is named after one of the game's pioneers; Preddey was a former NSW player, administrator, Australian team manager and sports editor of The Australian Women's Weekly.

Iconic: The Ruth Preddey Cup // Getty

How are the squads looking?

ACT Meteors

The Meteors secured a coup in the off-season by luring former international quick Holly Ferling from Queensland, but have lost veteran Erin Osborne, who has officially called time on her playing career after taking a step back last season, and has made a move into coaching. Emerging allrounder Madeline Penna has moved to South Australia and fast bowler Nicola Hancock to Queensland, while teenage fast-bowling allrounder Angelina Genford, Queensland allrounder Annie Wikman and left-arm spinner Alisha Bates come into the fold.

Ins: Holly Ferling (Queensland), Alisha Bates, Annie Wikman, Angelina Genford

Outs: Erin Osborne (retired), Madeline Penna (South Australia), Nicola Hancock (Queensland), Erica Kershaw (delisted)

ACT Meteors 2022-23 contract list: Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Kayla Burton, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Chloe Rafferty, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Olivia Porter, Rebecca Carter, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Holly Ferling, Alisha Bates, Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman

The Breakers are eyeing a return to the final after a two-year absence // Getty

New South Wales

There's been just the two changes for the Breakers, with Saskia Horley earning another crack at the top domestic level after top-order batter Rachel Trenaman switched to Tasmania, while Rachael Haynes has retired from state cricket. Horley, 22, first played for NSW as a 17-year-old in 2017 but lost her contract after two challenging years.

QUICK SINGLE WNCL preview: Breakers next gen stars ready to step up

Ins: Saskia Horley

Outs: Rachel Trenaman (Tasmania), Rachael Haynes (retired)

NSW Breakers 2022-23 contract list: Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner (CA contracted), Alyssa Healy (CA contracted), Saskia Horley, Emma Hughes, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

Queensland

It was a tough off-season for the Fire as they lost triple World Cup champion Beth Mooney and young spinner Lilly Mills to Western Australia, while former international quick Holly Ferling has joined ACT. But they have some of the country’s best young talent, and their squad has been boosted by the signing of Nicola Hancock from the Meteors, while young talent Lucy Hamilton and Grace Parsons have earned contracts.

QUICK SINGLE WNCL preview: Young Fire spin into contention

Ins: Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock (ACT), Grace Parsons

Outs: Meagan Dixon (delisted), Holly Ferling (ACT), Lilly Mills (WA), Beth Mooney (WA)

Queensland Fire 2022-23 contract list: Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen (CA contracted), Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Grace Parsons, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

South Australia finished runners-up last season // Getty

South Australia

Maddie Penna, a powerful right-handed batter and emerging leg-spinner, is the major inclusion for the Scorpions having made the switch from ACT after playing with the Strikers in the WBBL since 2020-21. South Australia's U19 captain and fast bowling allrounder Ella Wilson has earned her first state contract, as has local top-order batter Paris Hall.

Ins: Madeline Penna (ACT), Ella Wilson, Paris Hall

Outs: Tegan McPharlin (retired), Alex Price (delisted), Eliza Doddridge (delisted)

South Australia Scorpions 2022-23 contract list: Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown (CA contracted), Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Paris Hall, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath (CA contracted), Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt (CA contracted), Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Tasmania

WNCL champions Tasmania have made four changes to their list for 2022-23, headlined by the recruitment of 21-year-old young gun Rachel Trenaman from NSW. They've also added some fast-bowling depth with local prodigy Clare Scott joining young pace bowlers Callie Wilson from South Australia and Queensland left-armer Julia Cavanough in earning contracts.

Ins: Rachel Trenaman (NSW), Clare Scott, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough

Outs: Corinne Hall (retired), Chloe Abel, Rachel Priest, Emily Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

Tasmania Tigers women's 2022-23 contract list: Nicola Carey (CA contracted), Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Thompson, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Sophie Molineux will captain Victoria this summer // Getty

Victoria

There's been just a couple of changes for Victoria's women's squad with Anna Lanning, the sister of Australia captain Meg, dropping off the contract list along with Amy Vine and Lara Shannon. With five centrally contracted players on their list – the highest number of all states – the Vics have looked to youth with teenage opening batter Olivia Henry earning her first state contract after a breakout Premier Cricket season and with the Victoria U19s. Sophie Reid has also been awarded her first state contract after the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter impressed during three WNCL appearances in March. Sophie Molineux takes over the captaincy from national skipper Lanning.

QUICK SINGLE WNCL preview: Skipper Soph ushers in new era

Ins: Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid

Outs: Anna Lanning (delisted), Lara Shannon (delisted), Amy Vine (delisted)

Victoria women's 2022-23 contract list: Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning (CA contracted), Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellyse Perry (CA contracted), Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland (CA contracted), Tayla Vlaeminck (CA contracted), Georgia Wareham (CA contracted)

Western Australia

WA women were the biggest winners of the off-season, securing the services of Australia superstar Beth Mooney from Queensland. The world's No.1 ranked T20 batter will provided invaluable experience to Western Australia's young group alongside Aussie teammate Alana King. Off-spinner Lilly Mills has also made the switch from Queensland to WA, while spin-bowling allrounder Charis Bekker and batter Poppy Stockwell have earned their first full contracts, and Piepa Cleary is back after a season away.

Ins: Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills (Queensland), Beth Mooney (Queensland), Poppy Stockwell

Outs: Nicole Bolton (retired), Molly Healy (delisted), Courtney Neale

Western Australia women's 2022-23 contract list: Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King (CA contracted), Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney (CA contracted), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

